Spotlight: ‘Elf the Musical Jr.’

Presented by: WINGS Performing Arts
Where: Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, WINGS Performing Arts Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport
Show times and dates: 3 p.m. Dec.4 ; 7 p.m. Dec. 9; 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 10
Elves and the Shoemakers: Johnathan Brockman, Mackenzie VonderBruegge, Aliyah Necaise, Olivia Hernstrom, Isabella Estep, Emily Carter, Rogan Daniels, Gabriel Franklin, Mackenzie Valentine, Marilla Wolfe-Badeaux, Jia Sharma-Chaube, Jalyn Fritz, Anthony Evans, Cheyenne DuMond, Dakotah Shabazz, Kymani Curry, Annalise Hoeg, Addison Sykes, Sienna Cornell, Eva Brown, Cassidy Spann, Morgan Valentine, Alicia Young, Laylah Boddie, Summer Streetman, Eliza Claire Wimberly, Emma Kidd, Ireland Neal, Emily Nishikawa, Maya Goldin, Alyssa Glass, Harmony Montgomery, Braylon Daniels, Jay’Shawn Saucier, Kamdyn Glass, Grace Johnson, Camille Hebert, Sandi Carter, Karsyn Robinson, Gracie Beth Hayes, Kourtlyn Glass and McKenna Estep
“Elf Jr.” cast: Laylah Boddie, Abby Bosarge, Bernadette Brockman, Sandie Carter, Noelle Cooper, Hunter Duval, Sarah Ellzey, Emma Gibson, Makayla Glass, Gracie Beth Hayes, Camille Hebert, Dylan Johnson, Grace Johnson, Joseph Jones, Emma Kidd, Mackenzie Lacy, Harmony Montgomery, Ireland Neal, Emily Nishikawa, Margaret O’Conor, Vivian Ozerden, Sadie Pohl, Carly Richards, Elle Ridge, Ray Ridge, Kennedy Robinson, Ross Rosetti, Skye Sanders, Landon Sandoval, Rowan Sanzin, JayShawn Saucier, Summer Streetman, Kaitlyn Sykes, Joy Thornton, Avery Umdenstock, Mackenzie Vonderbrugge, Eliza Wimberly and Alicia Young
Tech: Meg McDougal, Johnthan Streetman, Cadyn Lundy, Madde Ridge, Claire Carter, Olivia Kidd, Aliyah Necaise, Sammy Favre, Christopher Clemons, Jacolby Saucier, Rober LaCourt, Amanda OVermyer, Cassidy Span and Lori Spann
Director of Elves and the Shoemakers: Katie Miller
Assistant director: Aliyah Necaise
Director of “Elf Jr.”: Mel Kidd,
Music director: Laura Faulkner
Choreographer: Maria Vaughn
Student choreographer: Joy Thornton
Synopsis: Come and enjoy the joy and magic of the classic story of the poor shoemakers who receive much-needed help from elves. This sweet portrayal will be immediately followed by the smash hit “Elf the Musical Jr.” Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts, is transported to the North Pole and raised as an elf. Upon discovering his true identity, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his family. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and that his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.
Tickets: $7 students; $10 LMDC members, military or seniors; and $13 general admission
Reservations: 228-897-6039
