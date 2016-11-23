Stone tour highlights county’s centennial

As Stone County nears the end of its centennial celebration year, several houses on the Garden Gate Garden Club Christmas Tour of Homes reflect the county’s history.
The tour, which could be the perfect outing not only for seniors but for everyone, is from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 4, and features six homes, four of which are more than 100 years old. They are the homes of Tracy and Shep Batson, Norma Batson, Ruby Ladner-Griffin and Brandon Griffin, and the Batson Log House. The two newer homes on the tour are owned by Billie and Julian Campbell, and Sue Batson.
The tour of homes is a fund raiser for the garden club. Money from the tour is used for projects in the community. The club has helped purchase a clock for the city center, patio furniture and planters for the library and decorative street signs.
The six homes:
▪ Billie and Julian Campbell, 846 N. Sargent St., Wiggins (hospitality home)
▪ Norma Batson, 604 W. Bond Ave., Wiggins
▪ Sue Batson, 40 Deer Run Ridge Drive, Wiggins
▪ Batson Log House, Mississippi 26 West, Wiggins
▪ Tracy and Shep Batson, 104 Thomas Price Cemetery Road, Wiggins
▪ Ruby and Brandon Griffin, 150 Wire Road West, Perkinston
Tickets are $10 each and will be available at any home the day of the tour.
Details: 601-928-7370.
