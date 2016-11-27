The Gulf Coast Debutante Society presents the 2016 Coterie for 51st Annual Debutante Ball

The Board of the Gulf Coast Debutante Society today announces debutantes for their 51st annual Debutante Ball.
Since 1966, young ladies from the cities along the coast have been presented to society at this premier social gathering.
The 2016 coterie will officially make their debut on Dec. 19 in the Cypress Cove Ballroom at the Hollywood Resort Hotel in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.
The 2016 debutantes:
Ellis Alexandra Armond of Pascagoula attends Mississippi State University. She is majoring in biochemistry and is a member of Delta Gamma Sorority, Secretary of Global Medical and Dental Brigades, and State Dance Marathon. Ellis is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Whitney Peter Armond III. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Ray Schroeder and Mrs. Elizabeth Bosarge Dickerson of Pascagoula and Mr. and Mrs. Whitney Peter Armond, Jr. of Houma, Louisiana.
Sarah Gartman Brouckaert of Ocean Springs attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in psychology/pre-med curriculum and is a member of The Sally Barksdale Honors College, Kappa Delta Sorority, and Campus Crusade for Christ. Sarah is the daughter of Mr. Brian Alan Brouckaert and Dr. Tamela Dawn Gartman. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Larry Maurice Gartman of Ocean Springs and Ms. Theresa Ann Brouckaert of Fort Gratiot, Michigan, and the late Mr. Richard George Brouckaert.
Bailey Johnson Christian of Gulfport attends Mississippi State University. She is majoring in biochemistry with a minor in Spanish and is a member of Delta Gamma sorority, American Student Medical Association, and Beta Beta Beta. Bailey is the daughter of Julie Johnson Christian and James Aubrey Christian III. Her grandparents are Annie Gene Johnson and the late Dwight A Johnson and Mr. and Mrs. James Aubrey Christian all of Gulfport.
Brittany Noelle Corder of Diamondhead attends Mississippi State University. She is majoring in chemical engineering and is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, Alpha Lambda Delta, and The American Institute for Chemical Engineers. Brittany is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. James Ernest Corder. Her grandparents are Mrs. Lucille Elizabeth Corder of Diamondhead and the late Mr. Ernest Clemon Corder of Ocean Springs and Dr. Frank George Garbin and the late Mrs. Nitza Maria Garbin of Ocean Springs.
Isabella Rosselli Cottone of Pass Christian attends Mississippi State University. She is majoring in food science and nutrition (pre-medicine) and is a member of Delta Gamma Sorority, Mississippi State Health Service Volunteers, and The National Society of Collegiate Scholars. Isabella is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Joseph Lawrence Cottone Jr. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Lawrence Cottone Sr. of Metairie, Louisiana, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Girvus Eugene Johnson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Jamie Leigh Cox of Long Beach attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in chemical engineering and is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society, and Engineers without Borders. Jamie is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James David Cox. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. John Richard Cox Sr. of Gulfport and Mr. Henry Alex Schepens and the late Mrs. Joan Ann Schepens of Long Beach.
Emily Anne Cvitanovich of Biloxi attends the University of Alabama. She is majoring in mechanical engineering and is a member of Phi Mu Sorority, Student Government Association, and Sigma Alpha Lambda National Leadership and Honors organization. Emily is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Charles Cvitanovich. Her grandparents are Luanne Sibley of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Matthew Cvitanovich of Biloxi.
Amelia Lambert DeMetz of Pass Christian attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in accounting and is a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority, National Society of Collegiate Scholars and Sigma Alpha Lambda. Amelia is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Butler DeMetz. Her grandparents are Dr. and Mrs. Daniel Oza Conwill, Capt. Donald John DeMetz, and the late Mrs. Elaine Fitzpatrick DeMetz all of Pass Christian.
Monica Duenas of Biloxi attends Mississippi State University. She is majoring in finance and is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and National Society of Collegiate Scholars. Monica is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Rafael Duenas. Her grandparents are Mrs. Delia Violeta Vizcardo Duenas and the late Mr. Pedro Jose Oscar Duenas of Arequipa-Peru and Mrs. Lucila Rodriguez Lazo and the late Manuel Octavio Lazo of Arequipa-Peru.
Leigh Worthing Frederickson of Bay St. Louis attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in integrated marketing and communications and is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society and Ole Missions. Leigh is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Colin Frederickson. Her grandparents are Mrs. Nancy Gould Gex of Bay St. Louis and the late Mr. Lucien Marion Gex Jr., Mrs. Patricia Frederickson Mauch, Mrs. Julie Burger Frederickson of El Campo, Texas, and the late Mr. Charles Knude Frederickson
HartLee Katherine Gabbert of Gulfport attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in integrated marketing and communications and is a member of the Student Alumni Council, coordinator of social media for the Associated Student Body, and a member of Chi Omega sorority. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dock Kevin Gabbert. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Jean Casano of Gulfport and Mr. and Mrs. Dock Hulett Gabbert of Derma.
Kaley Renae Geroux of Bay Saint Louis attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in communication sciences and disorders and is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society, and Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society. Kaley is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kelly Alan Geroux. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Charles Edward Bourgeois of Ruston, Louisiana, and Mrs. Dorothy Burse Geroux and the late Mr. Alfred Willard Geroux of Diamondhead.
Heather Leigh Gillich of Gulfport attends Mississippi State University. She is majoring in architecture and is a member of The National Society of Collegiate Scholars, Sigma Alpha Lambda Leadership and Honors Organization, and The National Organization of Minority Architecture Students. Heather is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Anderson III, and Mr. Michael Gillich III. Her grandparents are Mrs. Marlene Gillich of Biloxi and Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Anthony Suarez of Biloxi.
Gabrielle Nicole Gollott of Waveland attends Louisiana State University. She is majoring in environmental engineering with a minor in business administration and is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, the Sigma Alpha Pi chapter of the National Society of Leadership and Success, and the Society of Women Engineers. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Chris Gollott. Her grandparents are Mrs. Sylvia Bertel Cure of Waveland and the late Mr. Joseph Eloi Cure, Jr. Mrs. Phyllis Ladner Hay of Biloxi and the late Lt. Col. Jack Richard Hay, and Mr. and Mrs. Armand Carrol Gollott Sr. of Ocean Springs.
Lauren Elizabeth Green of Biloxi attends the United States Merchant Marine Academy. She is majoring in marine transportation with an emphasis in logistics and transportation. Lauren serves as the secretary of the Class of 2019, vice president of the Vibe Tribe, and treasurer of the Kings Point Cruisers. Lauren is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Schappert Joachim III of Biloxi and Mr. Douglas Wolfe Green of Perkinston. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Malcolm Nelson Murphy of Lucedale and the late Mr. and Mrs. Walter Verland Green of Perkinston.
Haley Elizabeth Gunter of Gulfport attends Mississippi State University. She is majoring in kinesiology and is a member of Delta Gamma sorority and Sigma Alpha Lambda Honor Society. Haley is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Leonard Gunter of Biloxi. Her grandparents are Mrs. Betsy Matthews of Gulfport, and the late Mr. Gaston Lavender Douglas of Gulfport; and Mrs. Gisela Gunter of Biloxi and the late Mr. and Mrs. Olin Talmage Gunter Sr. of Biloxi.
Grace Elizabeth Hudson of Ocean Springs attends the University of Alabama. She is majoring in marine biology and is a member of The National Honor Society, Catholic Student Youth Organization, and initiating in the Biological Honor Society. Grace is the daughter of Judy Carol King Hudson and Dr. Jim Kyle Hudson III. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Lynwood King Sr. of Vancleave and the late Mr. and Mrs. Jim Kyle Hudson Sr. of Memphis, Tennessee.
Madison Dale Huey of Long Beach attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in accountancy with a minor in Manufacturing Engineering and is a member of Phi Mu Sorority, Sally Barksdale Honors College and National Society of Collegiate Scholars. Madison is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Dale Huey. Her grandparents are Mr. Don Booten Huey of Long Beach and the late Mrs. Mary Ann Huey, and Mr. and Mrs. Richard James Rivers of Union.
Cecelia Jennie Hurt of Long Beach attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in business and is a member of Delta Gamma sorority. Cecelia is the daughter of Susan Elaine Bright and Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Wellborn Hurt. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Terry Kline Irby of Stonewall and the late Mr. John Amos Bright of Summersville, West Virginia and Judith Lenore Hawk of Morgantown,West Virginia.
Sienna Joyce Johnson of Gulfport attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in accounting and is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, Phi Eta Sigma National Honors Society, and the SallyMcDonald Barksdale Honors College. Sienna is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Pascal Gordon Johnson. Her grandparents are Mr. Marshall Thomas Ryals of Biloxi and the late Mrs. Joyce Ann Ryals, and Mr. and Mrs.Richard Carl Johnson of Houston, Texas.
Megan Moree Krynen of Pass Christian attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in international studies and is a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority and Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society. Megan is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Gerard Krynen. Her grandparents are Mrs. Helen Pearce of Hattiesburg and the late Mr. Abner Tyrus Pearce and the late Mr. and Mrs. Herman Joseph Krynen of Escondido, California.
Cecelia Mathilde Lamb of Pass Christian attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in mechanical engineering and is a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the Ole Miss Sailing Club. Cecelia is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Kendall Lamb. Her grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. William Robert Lamb of Bay St. Louis and the late Mr. and Mrs. Colin Randall Jones Jr. of Pass Christian.
Abbey Katherine Langley of Ocean Springs attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in chemical engineering and is a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority, National Society of Collegiate Scholars and Alpha Epsilon Delta Honor Society. Abbey is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Darryl Eugene Langley. Her grandparents are the late Mr. Don Altus Reynolds of Mountain Home, Arkansas; Sharon Gayle Lamey of Ocean Springs; and Mr. and Mrs. John Ray Langley of Buna, Texas.
Caitlyn Marie Lesso of Biloxi attends the University of Alabama. She is majoring in construction engineering in the University Honors College and is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, Al’s Pals mentoring program, and National Society of Collegiate Scholars. Caty is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Donlon Mavar and the late Mr. Rudolph Anthony Lesso III. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph Anthony Lesso Jr., the late Mrs. Kathleen Frances Smith, and Mr. and Mrs. Victor Mavar Sr. all of Biloxi.
Emily Anne Mace of Gulfport attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in nursing and is a member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, Campus Crusade and Chi Omega Sorority. She is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Paul Mace. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Wayne Myrick, Mr. Robert Dean Hyde, and Mr. and Mrs. David Wainwright Lawson all of Gulfport; and the late Mr. Thomas Calvin Mace.
Rosemary Marguerite Marquez of Gulfport attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in occupational therapy and is a member of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College, Big Event Executive board and Kappa Delta Sorority. Marguerite is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Thornhill Marquez Jr. and the late Mrs. Melissa Fruge’ Marquez. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Richard Joel Smith and Mr. and Mrs. John Thornhill Marquez all of Gulfport, Mr. Lix Joseph Fruge’ and the late Mrs. Peggi Brown Fruge’ of Meridian. She is, also, the great-granddaughter of Mrs. Charles Willard Dowdy of Gulfport.
Victoria Kathleen Mayer of Gulfport attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in business and is a member of Chi Omega Sorority and National Society of Collegiate Scholars. Victoria is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roman David Mayer. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Ben Harry Stone of Gulfport, Mr. Roman Henry Mayer of Ashville, North Carolina; and the late Mrs. Karin Ludewig of South Thomaston, Maine.
Brenna Colleen McCummins of Long Beach attends Mississippi State University. She is majoring in human and family sciences, a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority, and MSU Catholic Student Association. Brenna is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Joseph McCummins Jr. Her grandparents are Mrs. Doris Jean McCummins of Pass Christian and the late Mr. Robert Joseph McCummins Sr.; and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Willis Pritchard of Gulfport.
Colby Raye McMurphy of Biloxi attends Mississippi State University. She is majoring in business administration and is a member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars and Phi Mu Sorority. Colby is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. David Albert McMurphy. Her grandparents are Mrs. Charlotte Galle Yost and the late Mr. Charles Ray Yost and Mr. and Mrs. Ambrose Jeru McMurphy Jr. all of Biloxi.
Blake Elizabeth Mohler of Ocean Springs attends Purdue University. She is majoring in business management and finance with a minor in organization leadership and is a member of the Purdue University’s Women’s Volleyball Team on a full scholarship, Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and Emerging Leaders for Student Athletes. Blake is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Jeffery Mohler. Her grandparents are Mrs. Verona Fountain Mohler of Ocean Springs and the late Mr. Robert Gerald Mohler and Mr. and Mrs. Walter Van Williams Sr. of Biloxi.
Grace Elizabeth Munro of Ocean Springs attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in occupational therapy and communication sciences and disorders and is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, a Provost Scholar, and an Ole Miss Rebelette. Grace is the daughter of Deidra Patterson Munro and Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Thomas Munro. Her grandparents are Mrs. Sandra DeJean Patterson of Biloxi and the late Mr. Thomas Lynn Patterson, and Mrs. Elizabeth Falls Munro of Biloxi and the late Mr. John Thomas Munro.
Anna Parson Pendleton of Vancleave attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in English and paralegal studies and is a member of the Mayflower Society, the Mississippi Poetry Society and Delta Delta Delta sorority. Anna is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Forrest Wells and Mr. Brett Pendleton. Her grandparents are Mrs. Sherry McCollum of Madison and the late Mr. Robert Hilliard Pendleton of Jackson, the late Mr. Milton Larry Carter of Wade and the late Clarissa Murphy Carter of Vancleave.
Cecilia Ann Pringle of Gulfport attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in accounting within the Haley Barbour Center for Manufacturing Excellence Program, and is a member of the Society of Collegiate Leadership and Achievement, Delta Delta Delta Sorority and Ole Miss Student Activities Association Special Events Committee. Cecilia is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Boyd Rives Pringle. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Charles Kistner Pringle of Biloxi and Mr. and Mrs. John William Dant Bowling of Danville, Kentucky.
Shelby Sinclair Riley of Ocean Springs attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in Marketing and Corporate Relations and is a member of Delta Gamma sorority and Sigma Alpha Lambda honor society. Shelby is the daughter of Mrs. Paige Reed Riley of Ocean Springs and Mr. Charles Alton Riley Jr. of New Orleans, Louisiana. Her grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. John Bryan Reed of Pass Christian and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Alton Riley of Quitman.
Sarah Norwood Rimmer of Bay St. Louis attends Millsaps College. She is majoring in biochemistry with a minor in history and is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, the Millsaps women’s soccer team, and a Mellon Writing Fellow. Sarah is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. David Millard Rimmer III. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. David Millard Rimmer Jr., Mrs. Flo Alexander and the late Mr. George Alexander, all of Shreveport, Louisiana.
Elizabeth Carson Rittiner of Pass Christian attends the University of South Alabama. She is majoring in health science and is a member of Kappa Delta sorority, Shamrock committee vice president, and University of South Alabama cheer squad. Liza is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Edward Rittiner. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. William Vance McVay and the late Mr. Carson Monroe Dixon all of Mobile, Alabama; Mrs. Joyce Clark Parker of Bay St. Louis, and the late Mr. Blair Gervis Rittiner of New Orleans Louisiana and the late Mr. Thomas Airy Parker of DeLisle.
Kameron Alexandra Simpson of Gulfport attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in business and marketing and is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society. Kameron is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Blake Simpson. Her grandparents are Mrs. Fann Graddy Bost of Amory, the late Mr. James Ewell Bost Sr. of Pontotoc; and the late Mr. and Mrs. James Charles Simpson Sr. of Pass Christian.
Caroline LeMoine St. Paul of Pass Christian attends Spring Hill College. She is majoring in communications with a concentration in journalism and a minor in graphic design and is a member of Delta Gamma fraternity, and The National Society of Leadership and Success. Caroline is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Walker St.Paul. Her grandparents are Mr. Roy Allain St. Paul of New Orleans, Louisiana, and the late Mrs. St. Paul; and the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Rodney LeMoine of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Christina Elizabeth Stachowski of Moss Point attends Mississippi State University. She is majoring in interior design and is a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Christina is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Chester Stachowski. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Duncan Edward May of Moss Point, Mrs. Lorraine Catherine Berenak Stachowski of Memphis, Tennessee, and the late Mr. Alvin Casmir Stachowski.
Bailey Voughn Stokes of Ocean Springs attends the University of Southern Mississippi. She is majoring in biological sciences and is a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority, Lambda Sigma Honor Society, and Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society. Bailey is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lavoughn Bryant Stokes. Her grandparents are Mrs. Beverly Williams Kovacevich and the late Mr. Ivan Kovacevich and the late Mr. and Mrs. Milwood Lavon Stokes all of Biloxi.
Lindsay Blake Streiff of Ocean Springs attends Mississippi State University. She is majoring in biochemistry and is a member of Phi Mu Sorority, Maroon VIP student organization and National Society of Collegiate Scholars. Lindsay is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michel Barrett Streiff. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Michel Anthony Streiff of Ocean Springs and Mr. and Mrs. Frank Donald Whittington of Clarksdale.
Kinsley Taylor Stuart of Pass Christian attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in bio-chemistry/pre-med and is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society and American Medical Student Association. Kinsley is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Lee Voulters and Mr. and Mrs. John Michael Stuart. Her Grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. John Calloway Stuart of Transylvania, Louisiana; and Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Larry Binns of Monticello, Arkansas.
Lessie Ryan Thomas of Gulfport attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in integrated marketing communications and is a member of Chi Omega Sorority, Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society, and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. Ryan is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jason LaRue Thomas. Her grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Henry LaRue Thomas of Gulfport and Mr. Henry Gordon Myrick Sr. and the late Mrs. Lessie Hearn Myrick of Laurel.
Jennifer Leigh Trapani of Bay St. Louis attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in psychology and is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society and Sigma Alpha Lambda National Leadership and Honors Organization. Jennifer is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Frank Trapani. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. James Benjamin Benigno Sr. of Pass Christian and the late Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Trapani Jr. of Bay St. Louis.
Neely Alice Walker of Gulfport attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in accounting and is a member of the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College, Ole Miss Ambassadors, and Kappa Delta Sorority. Neely is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Lewis Walker. Her grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Richard Joel Smith of Gulfport and Mrs. Donald Lewis Walker and the late Mr. Walker of Laurel. She is also the great-granddaughter of Mrs. Charles Willard Dowdy of Gulfport.
Haley Michelle Ware of Moss Point attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in communication sciences and disorders with a minor in elementary education and is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, The Society of Collegiate Leadership & Achievement, and a volunteer with The Leapfrog Program in Oxford. Haley is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Lee Ware. Her grandparents are Mrs. Wilda Barnes Ware of Moss Point and the late Mr. Howard Harston Ware and Mr. Jimmy Earl Rand of Moss Point and the late Mrs. Dolores Rathel Rand.
Meredith Evans Warren of Gulfport attends Mississippi State University. She is majoring in marketing with a minor in pre-law and is a member of Phi Mu Sorority. Meredith is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Martin Warren Jr. Her grandparents are Mrs. Frances Darrah McCall of New Orleans and the late Mr. Everett Gordon Schaefer Jr. and Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Martin Warren of Gulfport.
Mallory Suzanne Welter of Biloxi attends the University of Southern Mississippi. She is majoring in nursing and is a member of Phi Mu Sorority, National Society of Collegiate Scholars and a USM Leadership Scholar. Mallory is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Michael Welter. Her grandparents are Mrs. Myrlene Shemper and the late Mr. Israel Shemper Jr., and the late Mr. and Mrs. John Louise Welter Jr. all of Biloxi.
Georgia Jane Williams of Bay St. Louis attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in integrated marketing and communications and a member of Chi Omega Sorority and The Society for Collegiate Leadership and Achievement. Georgia is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Edward Williams. Her grandparents are Mrs. Myrt Wingo Haas and the late Michael Durrett Haas of Bay St. Louis, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Norris Williams of West Memphis, Arkansas.
Patricia Ann Williams of Bay St. Louis attends the University of Mississippi. She is majoring in Integrated Marketing and Communications and is a member of Chi Omega Sorority, Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society, and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. Patricia is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Edward Williams. Her grandparents are Mrs. Myrt Wingo Haas and the late Mr. Michael Durrett Haas of Bay St. Louis and the late Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Norris Williams of West Memphis, Arkansas.
Comments