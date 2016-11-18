What bands are playing at what bars this weekend and next week

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.
Friday
DJ Mad Mike
The E.O. Club, 1309 25th Ave., Gulfport. 228-863-0380.
9 p.m.
The Well Seasoned Band
VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. The Well Seasoned Band plays traditional country and ’70s rock. 228-864-0838.
7 p.m.
Lowry Hamner
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
CHUCK TIPPIT
Category 5 Bar, 1060 U.S. 90, Bay Saint Louis. Live music 228-467-2946.
8 p.m.-11 p.m.
DJ Papa Bear
Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.
9 p.m.
DJ Pyro
Vernon Gilbert Elks Lodge, 636 Esters Blvd., Biloxi. 228-374-1968.
4 p.m.
DJ Ski
American Legion Post 33, 1126 Judge Sekul Rd., Biloxi. 228-374-9774.
6 p.m.
DJ H-Tron
Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.
10 p.m.
DJ Kelly
Just Us Lounge, 906 Division St., Biloxi. 228-374-1007.
10 p.m.
Live DJ by Glenn
Gilligan’s Lounge, 165 Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport. 228-865-0206.
10 p.m.
The Quickening
Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. The Quickening is a New Orleans funk, R&B, blues and soul band. 228-818-9410.
10 p.m.-1 a.m.
DPlay
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.
8 p.m.
Open Mic with Marlowe Ramirez
The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0506.
10 p.m.
Colin Lockey
The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0506.
12 a.m.
3HG
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 3HG is a Gulf Coast-area cover band who play hits from the ’70s through today. 228-818-9885.
8:30 p.m.
Strangled Darlings
Julep Room, 1217 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. Strangled Darlings brings a punk intensity to their work. Taking a cello and making it a hip hop bass. Taking mandolin and slapping it like a stubborn mule. The Portland-based duo has been creating original tunes since 2009 and breaking the mold for what hipsters consider indie music. The bring a lyrical intelligence and political punch to songs that otherwise might have just been another break up song. 228-875-9928.
9 p.m.
Phil ‘Smooth’ Williams & the Electric Sheep
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. 228-214-4420.
8 p.m.
Mitch Stewart
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.
8 p.m.
Saturday
Kristian Cowart
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.
8 p.m.
Hadley Hill & the HillFire
Julep Room, 1217 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-875-9928.
9 p.m.
Dave Knorr Trio
Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. Jazz. 228-818-9410.
10 p.m.
Bob Worth
Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.
6 p.m.
Magnolia Bayou
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1212 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-1114.
8 p.m.
The Rochelle Harper Band
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. RHB is the recipient of the 2009 and 2007 Covey Award: Favorite Coast Style and Pop Band, respectively on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Rochelle Harper a.k.a ’the Hippie Chick’ and her partner Gary ’Boz’ Boswell have been a well-known performance team along the Gulf Coast since January 2002. Rochelle’s evolution as a songwriter has lead her strongly in the direction of lyrics with a spiritual emphasis. She continues to find players who have a strong faith and great musicianship to back up her lyrics creating a vortex of love between the band and the audience. 228-818-9885.
8:30 p.m.
West Story Road
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. West Story Road is an elite mix of musicians from the Gulf Coast. Founded by Scott Hinson, this band is sure to get a rise from the crowd! 228-872-7283.
8 p.m.
Crazy Uncle
The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. Crazy Uncle will be kicking off Peter Anderson weekend! 228-215-0506.
11 p.m.
George Mills
Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.
12:30 p.m.
Amber Runnels
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.
Wes Lee
The Shed Barbecue & Blues Joint, 7501 Mississippi 57, Ocean Springs. 228-875-8577.
6 p.m.
Smile Empty Soul
The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. $8. Rare acoustic show feat. 4 opening acts, starts at 7 p.m. Smile Empty Soul is able to achieve a powerful, layered and beautifully unique sound. Smile Empty Soul have just completed recording their long awaited third release titled “Consciousness” with producer Eddie Wohl (Jesse Malin/Anthrax/Ill Nino) and mixed by Jay Baumgardner (Evanescence, Three Days Grace, Godsmack,Papa Roach) This release is a strategic partnership between Smile Empty Soul’s own MRafia Label and the newly formed F.O.F. Label Group/EMI Music After reaching the heights of the music biz with their self titled debut album certified Gold and driven by the smash single, “Bottom Of A Bottle,” the band went on to play over 250 shows packing venues from coast to coast. “ Concsiousness is the best record we’ve ever done” says lead vocalist and guitarist Sean Danielson. 228-938-6800. https://ticketbud.com/events/7da33a06-a205-11e6-9f16-636c2b3884d5
7 p.m.-11:45 p.m.
Deuces Wild Live
McElroy’s on the Bayou, 705 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. Free. 228-818-4600.
5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Dave and Shari’s Jazz Party
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Dave Jones (sax) and Shari Pol (vocals) bring sophistication, romance and fun to this downtown Ocean Springs venue, with their classic renditions of American Songbook favorites by Jobim, Porter, Sinatra, Ellington and Rodgers and Hammerstein. 228-818-9885.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Sunday
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Salute’s Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others, at the right volume level for you to enjoy your dinner conversation.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Open Jam with Steve Warren & Friends
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1212 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-1114.
3 p.m.
Brandt Parks
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.
5 p.m.
Monday
Brandon Tingstrom
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. Blues, soul, country, rock, oldies 228-872-7283.
7 p.m.
Tuesday
Hadley Hill
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.
Wednesday
Eugene Eash
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.
6 p.m.
Crown Jewelz
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.
8 p.m.
Kelsey Moran
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. 228-214-4420.
6:30 p.m.
Pete Leone and George Mason
Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.
6 p.m.
Open Mic with Amber Dawn
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.
6 p.m.
Vanessa Silberman
The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free. Vanessa Silberman is a Guitarist, Singer, Record Producer, Independent A&R, Graphic Artist, and founder of the band Diamonds under fire. Vanessa operates a Los Angeles based Artist Development Label called A Diamond Heart Production. 228-938-6800.
9 p.m.-11 p.m.
Kelsey Moran
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.
Thursday
Caleb Ryan Martin & Nate Hancock
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.
8 p.m.
Comments