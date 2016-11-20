BSLT presents ‘Love, Sex and the IRS’

Presented by: Bay St. Louis Little Theatre
Where: 398 Blaize Ave. in the Depot District
Show times/dates: 2 p.m. today
Starring: Leslie Barajas, Norman Boyd, Douglas Hadley, Jeff Campbell, Linda Aiavolasiti, David Kernion, Sarah Morgan and Jim Frasier
Director: Larry Clark
Producer: Cheryl Grace
Stage Crew: Tara Davis
Lights/sound: Beverly Vincent
Set design/construction:Dean Noel, Laurie Spaschak
Music/sound effects and pictures: Clayton Pennylegion
Synopsis: In New York, two unemployed, starving musicians try to save money by filling out their tax returns as a married couple. A visit from a lonely IRS auditor, one musician’s girlfriend, the other musician’s mother and a suspicious landlord, all at once, throw the two guys into a cross-dressing frenzy of cover-ups, half lies, outright lies and a lot of laughs.
Tickets: $15 adults, $10 Seniors, veterans, military, students with ID, $6 children 12 and younger
Reservations/details: 228-467-9024 or www.bsllt.org
