Art Notes: November 20

Bruce Seabolt exhibit on display through February
Bruce Seabolt Art Exhibit will be on display through Feb. 21, 2017, at the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum, 115 1st St., Biloxi.
The exhibit will feature the work of Bruce Seabolt, realist painter from Ocean Springs. All art pieces are available for purchase.
Bruce Seabolt is a realist painter from Ocean Springs. His paintings depict the life and scenes of Mississippi and the Gulf Coast.
His talent has been widely recognized and his paintings can now be found in several states as well as other countries such as Germany, St. Johns Virgin Islands and Nova Scotia. Details: 228-435-6320.
Blue Moon Art Project announces winner
The Blue Moon Art Project has become part of the annual Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival where one lucky person’s artwork will be the feature in the following year’s festival’s Blue Moon promotions. This year’s winner is Elizabeth Huffmaster of Saucier.
The 2016 winning piece, “The Natural Favorite,” by Huffmaster, will appear on signage, souvenir cups and more next fall. The promotions will be in celebration and in preparation of the 39th Annual Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival.
Artwork of Johnston featured at MGCCC — Jefferson Davis Campus
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College — Jefferson Davis Campus Fine Arts Gallery is offering an exhibition of works by Ky Johnston through Dec. 1.
Johnston has a varied art practice with a focus on ceramics. Other works include painting, printmaking and graphic work as well as performance and recorded music.
Johnston lives in Merigold and has been teaching art at Delta State University for 13 years.
The gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday.
Details: 228.897.3736 ormatthew.steadman@mgccc.edu.
Artists recognized from Ocean Springs Arts Association Exhibit
The 45th Ocean Springs Art Association Art Exhibit and Sale had 245 entries, and a number of artists received cash prizes amounting to more than $9,100 for the 2016 show.
The Ocean Springs Art Association honored the following artists and presented five $400 each awards for “Excellence in any medium” to Patt Odom for “Red Rover”; George Ann McCullough for “House of Straw”; Bryant Whelan for “Beauty in her Brokenness”; Susie Ranager for “Horn Island”; Sadako Lewis for “Memories of You”; Spencer Gray Jr. for “Geneva the Diva & Her Itty Bitty Sound Band.”
Special awards:
Sylvia Bosco, The Lone Sailor U.S.N. Memorial Award, $1,000 for “Flight”; Ruth Kimbrough, The Betty Adams Memorial Award, $500 for “Island Viewing”; Annie Carpenter, Oncall Medical Clinic Award, $400 for “Pelican Breeze”; Norma J. Seward, Amy Cheney Kline Memorial Award, $300 for “Sunflowers with Red Leaves”; Jeri Hardy, Anonymous Award, $300 for “Untitled”; Grace Benedict, Blossman Gas Inc. Award, $300 for “Pax & Amor”; Suzanne Schneidau, Brother’s Award, $300 for “Anticipation”; Max Flandorfer, Camille Garbo Memorial Award, $300 for “A Lazy Day in Paradise”; Ed Martel, John David Vialet Memorial Award, $300 for “Reflections”; Beth Skrmetta, Ray & Martha Ford Memorial Award, $300 for “Frog Pond”; Katrina Clark, Roberts and Tucker Award, $300 for “Antique Shop”; Cissy McCabe Quinn, Walter I. Anderson Award, $300 for “Blue Skiff”; Saradel Berry, Bienville Animal Medical Center Award, $200 for “Marble Dish”; Curtis Jaunsen, Latour Award, $200 for “Hidden Coast”; Barbara A. Earnshaw, Monday Morning Painters Award, $200 for “Entrance to Cunningham Lake”; Joyce Pialet, Peter Anderson Memorial Potter’s Award, $200 for “Deer Horn Raku II”; James MacMahon, Susie Greene Memorial Award, $200 for “The Exterminating Angel”; Susan Guice, Reynolds Global Green Insurance Award, $175 for “Boy with Ball”; Annita Johnson, Fort Bayou Wine and Spirits Award, $150 for “Regrets”; Gerrol Benigno, Handsboro Dirty Mudders Award, $150 for “Angel with Horns”; Princella Graham, Handsboro Dirty Mudders Award, $150 for “Loblolly Trees & Geese”; Ellen Ellis Lee, Negrotto’s Frame and Art Award, $150 for “Sadie Sue Starfish”; Susan Carranza, Philip L. Levin Award, $150 for “Monterosso, Italy”; Lori B. Carter, The Sister’s Award, $150 for “Catfish Got Me!”
