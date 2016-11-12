The Lord will find you

Tis the story of my life, but miracles do happen, y’all. For a brief moment in time all that had been lost, was now found.
In my world that is a cotton pickin’ miracle. I am always at a “loss.”
Jewelry is hard for me, or let me say, I’m hard on jewelry. I work in the yard and forget that mud gets caught in the crevices of rings.
I just never think about taking it off, probably because the lackadaisical thing comes into play.
If I take jewelry off who knows where I am going to lay it down. It’s likely to wind up in a golf bag, a purse, a pocket or a very “safe” hiding place that I will proceed to forget about almost immediately.
I have had to repurchase gifts that were precious to me because I put them somewhere “special.” For almost a year, a particular necklace’s whereabouts had been haunting me.
Keys are ridiculous for me. I know there is a key holder right by the door but that’s a bit too simple for my complicated, frenzied way of coming in or out of a door. Being a tad challenged in the focusing department, I will often begin a task on the way in from the car. For example, I’ve been known to take a notion to clean the garage before I’ve even thought about putting my keys away.
For that reason I have been extremely fearful that a missing set of keys had been tossed in the trash or inadvertently found their way into a box or crate, never to be seen again.
Having said all that, missing items drive me crazy. I wake up thinking about them and go to sleep wondering where oh where they could be. My life is a series of retracing steps or searching through drawers, pockets, cars, etc.
Well, one day I was deep-cleaning a chest of drawers. Lo and behold, a missing necklace was found between the drawers. About a week later, I spied a red jacket in the women’s bathroom at church. Mind you we are in a month that doesn’t call for a fleece-lined jacket, but I knew that jacket.
It was mine. I brought it home and as I was hanging it up I felt in the pockets. Hallelujah, there were my missing keys. All was found … I could sleep, y’all.
That’ll preach. Not only that I found my stuff, but it reminds me of the lengths the Lord will go to find those who are lost. “Then Jesus told them this parable: ‘Suppose one of you has a hundred sheep and loses one of them. Doesn’t he leave the ninety-nine in the open country and go after the lost sheep until he finds it? And when he finds it, he joyfully puts it on his shoulders and goes home. Then he calls his friends and neighbors together and says, “Rejoice with me; I have found my lost sheep.”’” Luke 15:3-6
The Lord will not leave us or forsake us. Oh, it feels good to find something, but so much better to be the one “found” by Christ. You are that cherished treasure, y’all.
Well, a day has passed and for me I am back in the hunt. Where’s that phone?
Kandi Farris, a freelance correspondent, also is a speaker on matters of faith and values.
