Arts Notes for Nov. 13

Ohr-O’Keefe of Museum offers two exhibits in Biloxi
Two exhibits, provided by Ohr-O’Keefe Musem of Art, will be on display through January at the IP Casino Resort Spa Exhibitioins Gallery and Beau Rivage Casino Gallery in Biloxi.
The Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, will feature the artwork, “William White: New Orleans Visionary Artist” in the Beau Rivage Casino Gallery of African American Art through Jan.21, 2017.
William White, a child of a sharecropper and self-taught folk artist, was inspired by the artistic culture surrounding him during the 1950’s.
The Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art will also celebrate the opening of a contemporary ceramic sculpture exhibition, “Jagged Fragments” in the IP Casino Resort Spa Exhibitions Gallery through Jan. 14, 2017.
The exhibit will highlight the artwork of four Southern artists: Allen Chen, John Gargano, John Oles and Lee Renninger. Details: 228-374-5547.
Christmas piano lessons available in Gulfport
James Jolly Piano Studio, 1902 24th St., Gulfport, will offer four-week courses of individual private lessons in Christmas music beginning Mondayfor adults.
The cost is $20 per lesson. Beginner and advanced lessons are an hour. Details: 228-863-1388.
Casting call for New Orleans production open to coast children
Court 13 Films, a New Orleans based production company, is casting very specific roles for an upcoming feature film and is extending the call to communities across southern Louisiana/Mississippi.
The film is an adventure story about a group of Louisiana kids who journey off to a magical island. Acting expereience is not necessary to be considered. The call is for young adults between 13 and 24, as well as boys between 4-5 years old and girls 1-3 old. The roles are physically specific, as they are meant to portray lead characters at different points in time throughout the film.
In order to submit, people can send photos of their kids (or themselves if over 18) to c13auditions@gmail.com along with their location and contact number.
Hobby Lobby offers art classes at two locations
The Hobby Lobby of Biloxi and Gulfport will offer November art classes. The cost is $15 per class. The Biloxi classes will be on Thursdays at 5 p.m. and the Gulfport classes are held on Mondays at 10 a.m.
The Biloxi location is 2649 Pass Road and the Gulfport location is 11240a U.S. 49.
Details: 222-0180.
Two movies are featured at Margaret Sherry Memorial Library
The Margaret Sherry Memorial Library will host a movie premier on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The featured movies are “Fantastic Beasts” and “Where to Find Them.” The event is open to the community where children and adults can participate in activities and crafts.
Details: (228)388-1633 or t.mclendon@harrison.lib.ms.us.
