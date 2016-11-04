Living

November 4, 2016 12:00 AM

Going out

Friday

The Well Seasoned Band

VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. The Well Seasoned Band plays traditional country and ’70s rock. 228-864-0838.

7 p.m.

Lowry Hamner

Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues and original music. 228-867-2010.

7 p.m.-10 p.m.

James Gillies

Shaggy’s Gulfport Beach, 1724 E Beach Blvd., Gulfport. Biloxi native James Gillies has a sound similar to Green Day.

6 p.m.-10 p.m.

CHUCK TIPPIT

Category 5 Bar, 1060 U.S. 90, Bay Saint Louis. Live music 228-467-2946.

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Deep South Steel Guitar Show

VFW Post 4526, 15206 Dedeaux Rd., Gulfport. $10 pp each day. Two days of the best steel guitar music in the world.

4:05 p.m.-5:51 a.m., 5:11 a.m.-6:61 a.m.

DPlay

Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.

8 p.m.

Patrick Mooney

The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0506.

10 p.m.

Cary Hudson

The Shed Barbecue & Blues Joint, 7501 Hwy 57, Ocean Springs. 228-875-8577.

6 p.m.

Troy Martin

Julep Room, 1217 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-875-9928.

9:30 p.m.

Crazy Uncle

Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9410.

10 p.m.

Eddie Miller and James Ducker

Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.

6 p.m.

Dave Rohbock

The Ugly Pirate, 144 Demontluzin St., Bay St. Louis. Local performer Dave Rohbock returns to perform his southern style acoustic music. 228-467-2682.

6 p.m.

DJ H-Tron

Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.

10 p.m.

DJ Kelly

Just Us Lounge, 906 Division St., Biloxi. 228-374-1007.

10 p.m.

Live DJ by Glenn

Gilligan’s Lounge, 165 Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport. 228-865-0206.

10 p.m.

Saturday

Johnny Hozey

The Ugly Pirate, 144 Demontluzin St., Bay St. Louis. 228-467-2682.

6 p.m.

George Mills

Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.

12:30 p.m.

Shawna P. & the Earthfunk Trio

Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1212 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-1114.

8 p.m.

Shawna P. & the Earthfunk Trio

Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. 228-214-4420.

8 p.m.

Brennan Roybal Band

Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.

8 p.m.

Blackwater Brass

Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. Blackwater Brass is an Ocean Springs based 10 piece funk and jazz band. Blackwater Brass has been heavily influenced by New Orleans-style funk mainstays. 228-818-9410.

10 p.m.

Dave and Shari’s Jazz Party

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Dave Jones (sax) and Shari Pol (vocals) bring sophistication, romance and fun to this downtown Ocean Springs venue, with their classic renditions of American Songbook favorites by Jobim, Porter, Sinatra, Ellington and Rodgers and Hammerstein. 228-818-9885.

6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday

Anderson Dominguez

Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.

12 p.m.

Sicily Swing

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. This three-piece group plays a mix of New Orleans R&B, swing and oldies tunes. 228-818-9885.

5 p.m.

Gospel Singing

Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.

12:30 p.m.

Open Jam with Steve Warren & Friends

Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1212 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-1114.

3 p.m.

Inside the Gray/Another Day’s Dawn/Project Nine

Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. $8 presale, $10 at the door. 228-435-5822.

7 p.m.

DJ Pyro

Vernon Gilbert Elks Lodge, 636 Esters Blvd., Biloxi. 228-374-1968.

4 p.m.

Monday

Open Mic with Marlowe Ramirez

The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0506.

10 p.m.

Brandon Tingstrom

Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. Blues, soul, country, rock, oldies 228-872-7283.

7 p.m.

Wednesday

Eugene Eash

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.

6 p.m.

DJ Mad Mike

The E.O. Club, 1309 25th Ave., Gulfport. 228-863-0380.

9 p.m.

Open Mic with Amber Dawn

Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.

6 p.m.

Ty & Gram

Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.

7 p.m.

Kelsey Moran

Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. 228-214-4420.

6:30 p.m.

Pete Leone and George Mason

Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.

6 p.m.

DJ Ski

American Legion Post 33, 1126 Judge Sekul Rd., Biloxi. 228-374-9774.

6 p.m.

Thursday

DJ Papa Bear

Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.

9 p.m.

James Johnson

Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.

6 p.m.

DJ Faded

Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.

10 p.m.

Sam Donald

Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.

7 p.m.

Chris Houchin

Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.

6 p.m.

