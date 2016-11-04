Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.
Friday
The Well Seasoned Band
VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. The Well Seasoned Band plays traditional country and ’70s rock. 228-864-0838.
7 p.m.
Lowry Hamner
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues and original music. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
James Gillies
Shaggy’s Gulfport Beach, 1724 E Beach Blvd., Gulfport. Biloxi native James Gillies has a sound similar to Green Day.
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
CHUCK TIPPIT
Category 5 Bar, 1060 U.S. 90, Bay Saint Louis. Live music 228-467-2946.
8 p.m.-11 p.m.
Deep South Steel Guitar Show
VFW Post 4526, 15206 Dedeaux Rd., Gulfport. $10 pp each day. Two days of the best steel guitar music in the world.
4:05 p.m.-5:51 a.m., 5:11 a.m.-6:61 a.m.
DPlay
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.
8 p.m.
Patrick Mooney
The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0506.
10 p.m.
Cary Hudson
The Shed Barbecue & Blues Joint, 7501 Hwy 57, Ocean Springs. 228-875-8577.
6 p.m.
Troy Martin
Julep Room, 1217 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-875-9928.
9:30 p.m.
Crazy Uncle
Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9410.
10 p.m.
Eddie Miller and James Ducker
Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.
6 p.m.
Dave Rohbock
The Ugly Pirate, 144 Demontluzin St., Bay St. Louis. Local performer Dave Rohbock returns to perform his southern style acoustic music. 228-467-2682.
6 p.m.
DJ H-Tron
Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.
10 p.m.
DJ Kelly
Just Us Lounge, 906 Division St., Biloxi. 228-374-1007.
10 p.m.
Live DJ by Glenn
Gilligan’s Lounge, 165 Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport. 228-865-0206.
10 p.m.
Saturday
Johnny Hozey
The Ugly Pirate, 144 Demontluzin St., Bay St. Louis. 228-467-2682.
6 p.m.
George Mills
Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.
12:30 p.m.
Shawna P. & the Earthfunk Trio
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1212 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-1114.
8 p.m.
Shawna P. & the Earthfunk Trio
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. 228-214-4420.
8 p.m.
Brennan Roybal Band
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.
8 p.m.
Blackwater Brass
Government Street Grocery, 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs. Blackwater Brass is an Ocean Springs based 10 piece funk and jazz band. Blackwater Brass has been heavily influenced by New Orleans-style funk mainstays. 228-818-9410.
10 p.m.
Dave and Shari’s Jazz Party
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Dave Jones (sax) and Shari Pol (vocals) bring sophistication, romance and fun to this downtown Ocean Springs venue, with their classic renditions of American Songbook favorites by Jobim, Porter, Sinatra, Ellington and Rodgers and Hammerstein. 228-818-9885.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Sunday
Anderson Dominguez
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.
12 p.m.
Sicily Swing
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. This three-piece group plays a mix of New Orleans R&B, swing and oldies tunes. 228-818-9885.
5 p.m.
Gospel Singing
Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.
12:30 p.m.
Open Jam with Steve Warren & Friends
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1212 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-1114.
3 p.m.
Inside the Gray/Another Day’s Dawn/Project Nine
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. $8 presale, $10 at the door. 228-435-5822.
7 p.m.
DJ Pyro
Vernon Gilbert Elks Lodge, 636 Esters Blvd., Biloxi. 228-374-1968.
4 p.m.
Monday
Open Mic with Marlowe Ramirez
The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0506.
10 p.m.
Brandon Tingstrom
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. Blues, soul, country, rock, oldies 228-872-7283.
7 p.m.
Wednesday
Eugene Eash
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.
6 p.m.
DJ Mad Mike
The E.O. Club, 1309 25th Ave., Gulfport. 228-863-0380.
9 p.m.
Open Mic with Amber Dawn
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.
6 p.m.
Ty & Gram
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.
7 p.m.
Kelsey Moran
Murky Waters BBQ and Blues, 1320 27th St., Gulfport. 228-214-4420.
6:30 p.m.
Pete Leone and George Mason
Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.
6 p.m.
DJ Ski
American Legion Post 33, 1126 Judge Sekul Rd., Biloxi. 228-374-9774.
6 p.m.
Thursday
DJ Papa Bear
Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.
9 p.m.
James Johnson
Darwell’s Cafe, 127 E. First St., Long Beach. 228-868-8946.
6 p.m.
DJ Faded
Zeppelin’s Pizzeria & Bar, 709 Howard Ave., Biloxi. 228-435-5822.
10 p.m.
Sam Donald
Leo’s Wood Fired Pizza, 1107 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-872-7283.
7 p.m.
Chris Houchin
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-818-9885.
6 p.m.
Comments