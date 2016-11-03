Garth Brooks wins top award, Beyonce performs at CMA Awards

Garth Brooks accepts the award for entertainer of the year at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2015 file photo, Luke Bryan, winner of the award for entertainer of the year, poses in the press room at the 49th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Bryan is again nominated for entertainer of the year at the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 2, an award he won the last two consecutive years.
Invision
Photo by Evan Agostini
Carrie Underwood arrives at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Evan Agostini
Anderson East, left, and Miranda Lambert arrive at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Evan Agostini
Kacey Musgraves arrives at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Evan Agostini
Tim McGraw arrives at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Evan Agostini
Nicole Kidman, left, and Keith Urban arrive at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Evan Agostini
Dave Haywood, from left, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley, of Lady Antebellum, arrive at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Evan Agostini
Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood arrive at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Evan Agostini
Emily Joyce, and Dwight Yoakam arrive at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Evan Agostini
Caroline Boyer, left, and Luke Bryan arrive at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Evan Agostini
Reba McEntire arrives at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Evan Agostini
Tim McGraw, left, and Faith Hill arrive at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Evan Agostini
Ryan Hurd, left, and Maren Morris arrive at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Evan Agostini
Alan Jackson, left, and Denise Jackson arrive at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Evan Agostini
Hosts Brad Paisley, left, and Carrie Underwood speak at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Clint Black performs "Killin' Time" during the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Charley Pride performs "Kiss An Angel Good Morning" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Roy Clark, left, and Brad Paisley perform "I''ve Got a Tiger By The Tail" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Dwight Yoakam performs "Guitars, Cadillacs" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Vince Gill performs "Mama Tried" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Carrie Underwood, from left, Randy Travis and Brad Paisley perform "Forever And Ever, Amen" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Carrie Underwood, left, and Randy Travis perform "Forever And Ever, Amen" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Alan Jackson performs "Don't Rock the Jukebox" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Carrie Underwood, left, and Reba McEntire perform at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
CORRECTS SONG TITLE AND ID TO CHARLIE DANIELS - Charlie Daniels, left, and Brad Paisley perform " The Devil Went Down To Georgia" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
T.J. Osborne, left, and John Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, accept the award for vocal duo of the year at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Alan Jackson, left, and George Strait perform at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Matthew McConaughey introduces a performance by Tim McGraw at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Miranda Lambert performs "Vice" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Eric Church, left, gets his bow tie adjusted from presenter Faith Hill as he accepts the award for album of the year for "Mr. Misunderstood" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Carrie Underwood performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Kenny Chesney accepts the Pinnacle award at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Carrie Underwood performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Eric Church accepts the award for album of the year for "Mr. Misunderstood" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Kelsea Ballerini performs "Peter Pan" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Olympic gymnasts, from left, Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian and Aly Raisman present the award for single of the year at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Maren Morris accepts the award for new artist of the year at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Lori McKenna accepts the award for song of the year for "Humble and Kind" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood perform at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Reba McEntire performs "Fancy" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Carrie Underwood accepts the award for female vocalist of the year at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Chris Stapleton performs "Seven Spanish Angels" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Luke Bryan performs "Move" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Dwight Yoakam performs "Seven Spanish Angels" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Miranda Lambert performs "Vice" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Thomas Rhett accepts the award for single of the year for "Die A Happy Man" at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Hosts Brad Paisley, left, and Carrie Underwood speak at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Kacey Musgraves performs during a tribute to Dolly Parton at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Lily Tomlin presents a tribute to Dolly Parton, recipient of the the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, during the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
Dolly Parton accepts the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn.
Invision
Photo by Charles Sykes
