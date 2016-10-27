Interview: Colbie Caillat, singer, talks her new album

Musical sensation Colbie Caillat took time out of her busy concert schedule to meet with the Newsday kids reporters before her show Sunday night at The Paramount in Huntington, N.Y. Right after her sound check, she came to meet us backstage and talk to us about her music and career.
Her new album, which was just released, is titled "The Malibu Sessions," and her first single is "Goldmine." She told us that she had written 63 songs for this album and had to narrow it down to just 11.
She shared that she writes music that she feels her audience can relate to. She writes her songs about everyday issues like family situations, breakups and friendship. We asked her about winning a Grammy, and she told us that she was so happy that she cried as she went onstage. She couldn't believe it was really happening to her! Growing up, she had always admired her father's Grammy and it was always a dream for her to win one herself! Her dad, Ken Caillat, was a music engineer for the group Fleetwood Mac, and he helped with many of their albums.
One of the questions we had for her was about us being able to fulfill our goals. Colbie told us that we should believe in ourselves and our dreams and that we shouldn't be afraid to express ourselves and be true to ourselves. Colbie shared that she suffered from stage fright herself, and had to work hard to overcome it. Today, she performs in front of audiences all over the world.
At the end of the interview, we asked Colbie to sing the chorus of "Bubbly" (one of our favorite songs) with us. It was a surreal experience to sing with her. Meeting Colbie Caillat was so inspirational because she writes amazing music and she was so down to earth. Colbie Caillat is our role model.
