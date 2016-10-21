Purple reigns at Alzheimer’s benefit

The Purple Tie Gala to benefit Alzheimer’s Mississippi will be 7-10 p.m. Thursday at the White House Hotel.
The benefit will offer plenty of enviable items at silent auction. Among the top-tier items are two-night stays at the White House Hotel, Margaritaville Resort Biloxi and the Golden Nugget Biloxi; spa packages; a yoga fitness package; and financial planning sessions valued at $6,500.
The evening promises to be an elegant and intimate affair with complimentary heavy hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer. There also will be live music by Coast musicians Anderson Domingues and Brennan Roybal. The duo combines guitar and keyboards to deliver everything from light sounds to lively popular rock.
The gala is presented by Bay Cove Assisted Living and Memory Care to benefit Alzheimer’s Mississippi. Last year’s inaugural gala raised $12,500. Proceeds stay in the state and benefit Alzheimer’s research.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers spend more than $5,000 per year to help them.
Nancy McAllister, executive director of Bay Cove, said the Purple Tie Gala is a great way to come together for a good cause.
“My fellow Bay Cove Memory Care Executive Director Elizabeth Pond and I feel so passionate about supporting the amazing work that Alzheimer’s Mississippi does in any way that we can, and we love having the opportunity to give back to they who give so much through putting on the Purple Tie Gala fundraising event and serving as a sponsor at the annual walk,” McAllister said. “The support and education they provide those living with Alzheimer’s/dementia and their loved ones through their programming and outreach efforts is truly outstanding, and we are proud to walk hand-in-hand together in the fight against Alzheimer’s.”
The gala also serves as a kick-off party for the upcoming Walk4ALZ set for Nov. 12 to benefit Alzheimer’s Mississippi.
Dress for the gala is cocktail attire and all are encouraged to wear purple, the representative color of Alzheimer’s recognition and support.
Tickets are $60 each or $100 per couple and are available at www.baycove.net/gala or by calling 702-0142.
The White House Hotel is at 1230 Beach Blvd., Biloxi.
