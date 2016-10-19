A guide to the upcoming presidential election for seniors

After what seems like a lifetime of rhetoric and campaigning, the 2016 presidential election is upon us. Election Day is Nov. 8, less than three weeks away.
And with those 65 and older making up almost 14 percent of registered voters, seniors are likely to have an impact on who wins the White House.
Who is on the ballot?
Seven options are on the presidential ballot. The tickets are: Hillary Clinton/Tim Kaine (Democratic); Donald Trump/Mike Pence (Republican); Darrell Lane Castle/Scott Bradley (Constitution); Rocky De La Fuente/Michael Steinberg (American Delta); Gary Johnson/Bill Weld (Libertarian); and Jill Stein/Ajamu Baraka (Green).
Also on the ballot
The presidential election isn’t the only election on the ballot for Nov. 8. South Mississippi voters will also choose who will represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives in the 4th District.
The candidates are incumbent Steven Palazzo, (Republican), Mark Gladney (Democratic), Richard Blake McCluskey (Libertarian) and Shawn O’Hara (Reform).
Dawn H. Beam and Michael T. Shareef are running in a nonpartisan judicial election for Supreme Court District 2. The Southern District is on the ballot as well.
Voting in Mississippi
If you plan to vote, be sure to bring some form of identification such as a driver’s license, passport or state-issued ID. Mississippi is one of the states that requires some form of ID in order to vote.
Absentee voting opened Sept. 26 in Mississippi and closes Monday, Nov. 7. Voters age 65 and older automatically qualify to vote by absentee ballot, which is also known as voting by mail.
If you aren’t yet 65, you can also vote absentee if you are going to be out of town on Election Day or if you are working and will not be able to make it to the polls.
Absentee ballots can be obtained by calling the circuit clerk’s office in your county: 228-865-4167 in Harrison County, 228-467-5265 in Hancock County and 228-769-3040 in Jackson County.
The circuit clerk’s offices can also tell you where to vote in person, if you have a question about that.
Jeff Clark
