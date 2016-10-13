Have high tea with ‘Emma’ in Bay St. Louis

A delightful repast is planned for Jane Austen fans when Antique Maison Ulman Tea Room offers high tea Oct. 22 in honor of the 200th anniversary of Austen’s novel “Emma.”
Antique Maison Ulman, at 317 Ulman Ave., Bay St. Louis, will serve the special high tea from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the tea room, which is centered in the antique mall. The sponsor is the Hancock County Library System. Tickets are $20, which includes tax and gratuity, owner Sylvia Young said, and are available at the shop. The deadline for reservations is Oct. 14.
Those attending are encouraged to dress in the Regency style of Austen’s time.
Carole McKellar, literary contributor for The Shoofly Magazine and member of the Jane Austen Society of North America, will lead a discussion of the classic novel, which centers on Emma Woodhouse’s well-intentioned attempts at matchmaking.
“This will be the High Windsor tea,” Young said. That comprises three tiers: the bottom tier is assorted sandwiches; the middle tier holds potato salad, artichoke delights and mini quiches, and the top tier features chocolate-covered strawberries and cherries, ambrosia and fruit scones served with lemon curd.
“Everything is made fresh and healthy here in the kitchen,” Young said.
The 1996 adaptation of “Emma,” starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Ewan McGregor, will be shown at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 15 at the Beacon Theater, 310 U.S. 90, Waveland, with doors opening at 10 a.m. Tickets are $5 each and available at the door; admission includes one small popcorn.
For more information, call Antique Maison Ulman at 228-344-3128 or 228-493-6316.
