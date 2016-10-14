Oktoberfest at Island View on Saturday will have beer, bratwurst and oompah

Oktoberfest will be 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Island View Casino & Resort in Gulfport with German food, regional beers and music by an “American Idol.”
A $20 admission fee to the View Showroom, located on the casino floor, will include a buffet of food, beer and pop hits.
“There will be knockwurst, bratwurst and other wursts,” said Ed Layton, vice president of food and beverage and hotel operations. The German buffet that is included with entry also will have sauerkraut, hot potato salad, sweet and sour cabbage and plenty of pretzels to cleanse the palate between beer tastings.
Layton said the vast variety of beer offered is a great way for beer lovers to sample something new.
“Sometimes you hate to buy a whole six-pack of beer at $8 or $9 and find out that you don’t like it, so it gives you a chance to experiment,” Layton said. “Each one of our brewers usually has seasonal beers, as well as their day-in and day-out beers. You can sample all of the different winters and stouts, pumpkins, spices or sweet potato beers. Some are very aggressive with what they make and others are very traditional.”
There should be something new for even the most avid beer connoisseurs. Local brewers will include Biloxi Brewing, Chandeleur and Lazy Magnolia. At least nine other brewers will offer brews from as far away as New York and Hawaii. Guests might try the Lemon Grass Luau from Kona Brewing or the New York brewing company Southern Tier’s Pumpking and Imperial Cherry Gose.
Providing a fun backdrop to the festivities will be Orphan Annie, whose repertoire of Top 40 hits are belted out by “American Idol” contestant Rachael Hallack. The group’s hits delve into classic rock such as Rush and Fleetwood Mac along with modern pop from acts such as Florida Georgia Line and Grace Potter. Layton said the band will throw in some Oom-pah music to get into the spirit of things, as well.
Island View is located at 3206 W. Beach Blvd., Gulfport.
