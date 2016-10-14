Oompah coming to the Biloxi Town Green with Bachtoberfest

It will be a different type of musical adventure for supporters of the Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra as the Fourth Annual Bachtoberfest is held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the Biloxi Town Green.
Classical music will give way to the oompah sounds played by Herr Burt and the Polka Dots.
The three-piece band delivers classic German songs such as “The Hamburg Polka” and the “Snow Waltz” by way of accordion, drums and clarinet. Bandleader and accordionist Burt Kimberl said their repertoire is one of familiar songs that make the beer flow easy.
“It’s beer-drinking music like you’d hear in the beer halls of Germany,” Kimberl said.
As guests work up a thirst dancing the Schuhplattler, they can sip on beer from Yuengling and Chandeleur. The beer garden will offer single pints for $5, or for $10 guests can sample unlimited special craft beers.
The food offered will be $5 bratwurst, with or without sauerkraut. There also will be sausage on a stick, pretzels and German desserts.
For children, there will be face painting, an obstacle course, a slide, and a bump-and-jump bounce house.
Dhiana Skrmetti, Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra executive director, said the event is a fun contrast to the proper atmosphere of a symphony concert.
“It’s a great kickoff to the season. Mostly our concerts are classical oriented, but this is beer and food and bump-and-jump and fun for the entire family,” Skrmetti said.
The event helps fund the symphony’s annual concert series that includes four seasonal concerts and two free Memorial Day concerts at a cost of $25,000 to $35,000 each.
The 2016-17 season is underway. Upcoming concerts are the Holiday Peppermint Pops on Nov. 25, Beethoven & Blue Jeans on Feb. 4, Vivaldi’s Season on March 18, and Trumpet Showcase on April 22.
The Biloxi Town Green is located at 710 Beach Blvd.
Admission is free.
