8 DAYS A WEEK

Friday
Mass Adoption
Jackson County Chancery Court, 3104 Magnolia St., Pascagoula. Eleven foster children will be adopted and officially join their families. 228-769-3124.
Line dance lessons
Diamondhead Community Center, 7600 Country Club Circle. Free. Join others for lessons and dancing at the Diamondhead Community Center. All are welcome. Great exercise, great fun and free.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Get the most out of Pinterest
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90. Ready to find the best holiday decorating ideas for your home? Pinterest is a great tool for finding and saving your favorite ideas in one creative online site. Bring your laptop or use one of ours. Registration required. Call 228-467-5282 or sign up at the Customer Service Desk. 228-467-5282.
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Lunch and Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $16; $15 members. Chef Cheri, as well as other local celebrity chefs and cooks, will be leading cooking demonstrations, followed by exciting meals. Check out the website for weekly Lunch and Learn Menus as well as special classes and events. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org/lunch-learn/
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Lunch & Learn
Jubilee Center, 4322 Popp’s Ferry Road, D’Iberville. $10 per person. Chad Riemann, president of Riemann Family Funeral Homes, will speak on “Life is Short, Tell Them Now,” and offer an overview of his company’s services. Riemann will also discuss how funerals are changing, legal issues and veterans benefits. Cost is $10 and includes lunch. Reservations should be made by Oct. 6 at 228-392-4288 or email jubileecenterdiberville@gmail.com.
Noon-1 p.m.
Isle of Caprice Exhibit
Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 First St., Biloxi. At this exhibit, you’ll learn more about the island that disappeared. 228-435-6320.
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 7-8, noon-4 p.m. Oct. 9, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 10-14
Saturday
Citizen Science Saturdays
Pascagoula River Audubon Center, 5107 Arthur St., Moss Point. Included in admission. We’re kicking off our new Citizen Science Saturday series with an overview of citizen science and will be touching on many projects and ways you can participate. Perfect for families, kids, Scouts, retirees and anyone with an interest in the natural world. 228-475-0825 or pascagoulariver.audubon.org/programs
10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
St. James Fall Festival
St. James Church, 366 Cowan Road, Gulfport. Great food, kids games and rides; $5,000 and $10,000 raffle; silent auction, white elephant sale, live entertainment. benefit/fundraiser, children’s arts/crafts, fair/festival, food/tasting, flea market for the family.
10 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 9
First Fall Festival
Williams Family Farms, 98 B&W Rd., Wiggins. $9; free for children 2 and under. Pumpkin patch, maze, live music, and lots of family friendly activities. 601-528-0459.
10 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 8, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 9
Winnie-the-Pooh’s 90th Birthday: Foraging Event
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $20 and Non-members: $25. The Mary C. will be celebrating Winnie the Pooh’s 90th birthday! A foraging event at the Pascagoula River Audubon Center will kick off the celebration. Spend the morning snacking on fresh granola while foraging for tasty treasures guided by Audubon Center experts. Afterward, Chef Cheri will demonstrate what to do with our hidden treasures and offer samplings. The cost for this educational and fun day is $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers. Details: 228-818-2878 or themaryc.org.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Perkinston Chapter #376 OES Fish Supper
J. L. Power Lodge, 280 Old Highway 49, Perkinston. $8 Adult (per plate), $5 Children 10 and under (per plate). Perkinston Chapter #376 OES is having a fish supper at J. L. Power Lodge.
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Second Saturday Artwalk
Old Town Bay St. Louis, Historic District. Free. Old Town stays lively all day, with many merchants and restaurants offering specials. The pace picks up at 4 p.m. when gallery openings and live music keep the streets humming with activity. Each month, one or two Old Town businesses take the spotlight as “Hot Spots.” www.baystlouisoldtown.com/2nd-saturday-artwalk.html
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Downstage ‘Idol’
Cafe Climb, 1316 30th Ave., Gulfport. $20 per act. Must be at least 12 to participate. Only the first 30 acts will be accepted. Winner receives a trophy, cash prize and will be asked to perform at opening night of Downstage Production’s Rock of Ages. First and second runners-up will also receive a trophy and prize package. Tickets are $15 and available at the door. Contestants will need to register at 5:30 p.m. Saturday night. Please bring cash for your entry fee and an extra copy of your CD. Instruments will not be provided but you are welcome to bring your own. Details: 228-239-2307 or downstagetheatre.com.
5:30 p.m.
Fourth Annual Historic Griffin Cemetery Tours
Historic Griffin Cemetery Tours, West End of Dantzler Street, Moss Point. Free admission and parking. Join us for a historical journey back in time! Local family members dressed in period costumes bring life to early ancestry buried in the oldest section of Griffin Cemetery. Donations are welcome. Please check in with a greeter upon arrival. Golf carts are available with drivers if assistance is needed. Red bows designate the families recognized on the 2015 tour. The oldest marked graves are Burissa 11-and Benjamin 3-who died in 1848 - children of Lyman and Cynthia Davis Bradford - designated with navy blue bows. We are sponsored by the Jackson County Historical Genealogical Society. Local craftspeople will be selling their creations while you wait for your tour to begin.
9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Indie Author Day
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90. Attendees can meet local and regional authors of various genres, and learn about and buy their books. 228-467-5282.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
3D printer demonstration
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave. Drop in to see the new 3D printer and learn about the digital resources we are offering. The digital media tutor will be on hand to show you our Adobe subscription, Lynda.com, TinkerCAD.com and all the incredible possibilities. Details: hdungey@hancock.lib.ms.us or 228-533-0755.
9 a.m.-noon
Gulf Coast Gem and Mineral Club meeting
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Unless stated otherwise, workshops are held the Second Saturday of each month starting at 9:30 a.m. Pot luck lunch is at noon. Business meeting starts at 1 p.m. The workshop then continues until 4:30 p.m. 228-875-1193 or mgcgms.org
9:30 a.m.
Sunday
Cruise to Isle of Caprice
Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 First St., Biloxi. $50 per adult. Cruise aboard the Capt. Pete to the Isle of Caprice, between Horn and Ship Islands, learn about its history with Susan Hunt and Louis Skrmetta. Food, cocktails and music. Boarding at Pt. Cadet Marina 1:30 p.m.; trip is 2-5 p.m. 228-435-6320 or maritimemuseum.org.
Korn
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $26 and up. Since their debut in 1994, Korn’s cathartic alternative metal sound positioned the group among the most popular and provocative to emerge alongside such post-grunge era groups as Limp Bizkit, Tool and Godsmack. The band’s current lineup features Jonathan Davis, James “Munky” Shaffer, Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu and Ray Luzier. 228-594-3700.
6 p.m.
Monday
Conversational Spanish Class
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Would you like to learn basic Spanish? Maybe you speak basic Spanish but would like to expand your knowledge. Conversational Spanish class will be Mondays at 7 p.m. through May. A workbook will be required and is available for purchase at Pass Christian Books, 228-222-4827. The class is free and everyone is welcome. Class size is limited. Details: 452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Songs and Stories Radio Show
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Join others on the third Thursday every month for original songs and stories like you have never heard before. Details: 228-818-2878.
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
‘Bravo’ Moonshine & Murder
Pass Christian Historical Society, 201 E. Scenic Drive. Our speaker will be Sammy Mayes, aka “Gonzo” Mayes, Honorary Mayor of Key West, Florida. She will give a presentation about her grandfather, Bravo Woodcock, the first elected police chief of Pass Christian. From the book: Damn the Carnations — a style Harper Lee fans will enjoy — the title of the presentation is “Bravo” Moonshine & Murder. A Southern Bedtime Story.” Giveaways: the artist Dr. Boyce Hornberger has remarkably recreated the era of “BRAVO” and is generously donating 15 of 150 signed and numbered prints to be given at random during the evening program. Books on various titles by Sammie L. Mays will be on hand for purchase.
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Tuesday
Tatting Class
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603. This class will introduce you to the technique of needle tatting.Students can learn the basic stitches used in tatting,and make a small item during the class. Materials and sources will be discussed. Samples of finished pieces will also be shown. There will be a list of local and Internet resources for both supplies and demonstrations. The teacher will have needles and threadavailable for students to use. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info
10 a.m.-noon
Health and Wellness Fair
Virginia College, 920 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi. Free screenings including HIV and Glucose, door prizes and lifesaving information! Flu shots will be available as well as a lot of fun! See you there! 228-546-9100 or https://www.vc.edu/locations/biloxi/
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Gulf Coast Newcomers Club
The Great Southern Club, 2510 14th St., Gulfport. $15. Social Hour starts at 11 and the luncheon/meeting starts at noon. The cost is $15. Reservations are requested. Contact Eileen Robbins at 228-273-0070 for reservations. The program will be a silent auction. 228-865-0200.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Foster /Adopt support
Knight Nonprofit Center, 11975 Seaway Road, Gulfport. Free. Informational / support meeting for foster, adoptive and kinship caregivers. 228-284-2449.
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Wednesday
Homeschool group
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. Homeschool students are invited to attend a short storytime, library scavenger hunt, and challenge games. Meet other homeschool families and share information and ideas. Any families that homeschool may attend - adults and children. A variety of activities will be available at each meeting. Details: 497-4531.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Long Beach Historical Society
Long Beach Historical Society, 645 Klondyke Road. The Long Beach Historical Society is open to the public on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at the Beth Hansen History House. View pictures from the past on the walls and also peruse the library. Membership is not required.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
King of the Hill Drag Race
Gulfport Dragway, 17085 Racetrack Road. $8 admission; $5 children under 10. See time trials and elimination rounds every Wednesday night. 228-863-4408.
6 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Wednesdays at Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play. Great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Help Navigating Medicare
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90. David Manasco of the local Area Agency on Aging will answer questions about Medicare, such as prescription drug coverage, Medigap policies and long-term care insurance. Through the Mississippi State Health Insurance Assistance Program, he will explain Medicare, supplements to Medicare and subsidies. The program is free, and is not connected to any business. 228-467-5282.
9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Thursday
Books and Shakers Library Playgroup
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Babies that are 6 to 24 months old will enjoy this playgroup happening on Thursdays at 10 a.m. The playgroup includes stories, songs, and plenty of time for playing. This is a great place to meet other families with young children. Details: 228 452-4596.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Matinee in the Bay Movie
Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90. The Matinee in the Bay Movie will feature a film that chronicles Max Perkins’s time as the book editor at Scribner, where he oversaw works by Thomas Wolfe, Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald and others. Popcorn and drink served, 228-467-5282.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Prime Time Family Reading Time
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Come join us at the Mary C. for storytelling and a discussion. Books will be loaned to families to take home and read and return the following week to discuss. Refreshments and door prizes. 228-818-2878.
5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Afternoon Movie
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave. The Pearlington Afternoon Movie is about political interference in the Avengers’ activities that causes a rift between former allies Captain America and Iron Man. 228-533-0755. www.hancocklibraries.info
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
‘Brothers of Craft: The Art of Peter, Walter, and ‘Mac’ Anderson’
Walter Anderson Museum of Art, 510 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. Free. This exhibition features the three brothers who began the artistic legacy which is today known as Shearwater. Peter, Walter, and James McConnell, “Mac”, were all talented craftsmen and artists. Throughout this exhibition the three brothers are featured as individuals and as a collective. By displaying their work individually, one is able to discern the interconnectedness of their work. Throughout their lives the three supported, motivated, and worked alongside one another. Peter, Walter, and “Mac” Anderson were bound by their love of art and love of family, a fact that is demonstrated in their art. Brothers of Craft delves into the personalities of each of the brothers and celebrates their individual and collective genius. This exhibit will be featured for the Peter Anderson Festival in November and will remain until Feb. 2017. Details: 228-872-3164. walterandersonmuseum.org
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Restore Mississippi Sound
The Nourishing Place, 630 Tennessee St., Gulfport. Free. Restore Mississippi Sound care very deeply about the coastal waters and the quality of life on the coast the waters can provide - if they are safe and healthy. We urge you to join us and help us to bring the Mississippi Sound back to its former beauty, health, and sustainability. That is our hope and our heritage. We meet on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of each month.
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Mississippi Hunting Dog Association Membership meeting
Vancleave Community Center, 5125 Ballpark Road. The Mississippi Hunting Dog Association will have a membership meeting Thursday Oct.13th, 2016 at the Vancleave Community Center (HUD building) located on Ballpark Road in Vancleave. The meeting is hosted by the Jackson County chapter of the MHDA, however residence in Jasckon county is not required. Membership is open to all who are interested in preserving the tradition of hunting game with dogs in the state of Mississippi, regardless of preferred breed of dog or type of game pursued. Food and soft drinks will be provided. Details: 228-209-2632 or 228-826-4689.
6:30 p.m.
‘In God We Trust’ Prayer and Praise Rally for America
Salvation Army Kroc Center, 575 Division St., Biloxi. Free. 228-207-1218.
7 p.m.
Coast’s Best Trivia Night
American Legion Post 1992, 3824 Old Spanish Trail Road, Gautier. $5 per player. Test your knowledge. Meet host and moderator “Mr. Trivia” Nick Barns. You can play as an individual, ask to join a team or bring a team of your friends. Lounge prizes awarded every week.
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Oil Painting
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Designed for all levels. Learn the fundamentals of oil painting or explore advanced techniques. Novice, advanced, new and returning students are welcome. Details: georgeohr.org or call 228-374-5547.
9:30 a.m.-noon
Friday
The Comedy Get Down
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Tickets start at $26.75. Features with Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, George Lopez, Eddie Griffin, and Charlie Murphy. Details: 228-594-3700 or www.mscoastcoliseum.com/events/2016/the-comedy-get-down
8 p.m.-11:59 p.m.
Movie night
Beach Park, 600 Park St., Pascagoula. Free. Join others for a free community event on the 2nd Friday night of the month. 228-938-2356.
8:15 p.m.
AARP Smart Driver Class
Pascagoula Senior Center, 1912 Live Oak Ave. $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Driver refresher for senior drivers. Four-hour classroom instruction which may qualify participants for auto insurance discounts. Details: 228-769-8329.
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
