‘Ghoulish Gourds’ an art show of hand-painted pumpkins at MGCCCC in Gulfport

Throughout this month, the Jefferson Davis Artists Guild and the Painting I fine arts class of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College are exhibiting “Ghoulish Gourds,” a show of hand-painted pumpkins in the campus library in Gulfport.
“We love them. The art students did a great job and put everyone in the library in a fall spirit,” said librarian Nancy Wilcox.
Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes were painted and carved by students. Some were enhanced with 3-D embellishments such as beads, sequins and other mixed media elements.
Students worked with a variety of subject matter, including recreations of famous works of art such as an abstract acrylic and paper-collage piece by Obreanna Riley titled “Picasso’s Advocate.”
Traditional Halloween subject matter served as inspiration for reinterpretation as seen in Kim Iglesia’s “Jack Skellington/Chesire Cat Hybrid” made from paint, relief carving and found objects.
Pop culture references include a tribute to the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things.” Student Sidney Price adorned her pumpkin with alphabet letters and Christmas lights, parodying the main character’s attempts to reach her missing son through lighting in the “Upside Down.”
The projects were part of an assignment for MGCCC’s Painting I class, in which students are studying mixed media and painting on altered forms.
“I was amazed by the creativity of the students,” said art instructor Cecily Cummings. “This project really showcased their imaginations and their painting abilities.”
Details: 228-897-3909
p2: Artistic tribute pumpkins ‘Starry Night’ and ‘Georgia O’Keeffe’ by Tiffany Rigdon are on display as part of the ‘Ghoulish Gourds’ exhibit in the MGCCC Jefferson Davis library.
p3: ‘Two-Faced, Mean, Green Monster From Outer Space’ by Sharita Amaker is on display as part of the ‘Ghoulish Gourds’ exhibit in the MGCCC Jefferson Davis library.
p4: TV-show tribute ‘Stranger Things’ pumpkin by Sidney Price is on display as part of the ‘Ghoulish Gourds’ exhibit in the MGCCC Jefferson Davis library.
‘Ghoulish Gourds’
What: A show of hand-painted pumpkins
Where: MGCCC’s Jefferson Davis campus library, 2226 Switzer Road, Gulfport
When: Throughout October
