October 3, 2016 3:00 AM

Book review: Kid-friendly lessons help kids channel their 'zoom'

FamilyFun magazine

"Baxter Turns Down His Buzz," by James Foley

If you've got a high-energy kiddo having trouble focusing, we've got the read for you. Written by a child psychologist, "Baxter Turns Down His Buzz," tells the story of Baxter, a spirited rabbit who wants to get a handle on his impulsiveness so he can make new pals. Luckily, his wise uncle Barnaby teaches him bunny- and kid-friendly mindfulness practices, like focused breathing and whole-body relaxation, all of which work together to teach kids how to channel that zoom in the right direction.

Ages 4ï¿½8 $15; Magination Press

