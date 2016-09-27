Black-eyed peas and chow-chow make a lovely picture

Black eyed peas and tomato chutney are among of my favorite dishes to serve to friends.
This week I am inviting you into my kitchen. I love to cook for friends and also love to take traditional Southern foods and spruce them up a bit. I got out of the habit of cooking for a long while, but I am making amends now.
I have gone back through the archive of some of my favorite images, and I am going to share them with you this week.
I am not a chef, but think of myself as a competent home cook.
There is a huge difference.
Cooking for friends, however, can be a challenge, too. I always keep a camera in the kitchen when I am cooking, so all the images you will see this week were shot in my kitchen.
Today the image is of black-eyed peas and tomato chutney. The black-eyed peas were made extra good by taking the time to make a super-fortified stock first. Ham, onions, bell peppers, celery and jalapeño peppers form the base, along with a good pinch of red pepper flakes.
Tomato chutney, what we called chow-chow when I was growing up, is made simply with canned whole tomatoes, 1 cup sugar, 2/3 cup vinegar, 5-6 whole cloves, a chopped onion and a hot pepper. Simmer until thick.
Give it a try, OK?
