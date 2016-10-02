Pass Christian hosts judged members’ show
Pass Christian Art Association will be holding the annual Judged Members’ Show. The Pass Christian Public Library will host the display through Oct. 15. Details: 452-7741.
Gulfport Little Theatre accepts submissions
Gulfport Little Theatre is accepting submissions for its 2017-2018 season. Please submit your ideas for shows you would like to see, or shows you would be interested in directing to playselect@gulfportlittletheatre.net by Oct. 21st for consideration.
45th annual p’Artake Fall Exhibit chooses Shotts as a judge
Ocean Springs Art Association Show’s Chairwoman Monique Moniot Greathouse has announced that Sarah Shotts will be the 2016 Judge for the 45th annual p’Artake Fall Exhibit and Sale.
Shotts, graduate from Mississippi University for Women and Goldsmith University of London, is a photographer, filmmaker, visual storyteller and theatre instructor.
The show will open on Oct. 28th with a VIP reception from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a public reception from 7 to 8 p.m.
The show will remain open through Nov. 12, which will include the weekend of the Peter Anderson Memorial Arts & Crafts Festival Nov. 5 and 6. The show will be held at the historic Ocean Springs Community Center on Washington Avenue.
All artists who are members of the Ocean Springs Art Association are eligible to participate in the show. Details: carol1947@bellsouth.net.
Final show of ‘Grease’ performed in Gulfport
Gulfport Little Theatre, 2600 13th Ave., will perform the last performance of “Grease” at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 seniors, military with ID and $10 fdor children and students with ID. Details: 228-864-7983 or gulfportlittletheatre.org.
Call to artist and vendors for Holiday Open House at Ohr-O’Keefe Museum
The Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, will host their annual Holiday Open House from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Dec. 3.
This event is free to the public and will include holiday arts and crafts, face painting, choral arrangements, pictures with Santa, refreshments and more.
The booth rental for this event will be waived. All booths will be outside and vendors must collect Mississippi State sales tax on all sales and deliver to the Museum at the end of the event. Vendors must also supply all tables, tents, displays, etc. If you are interested please reserve your space by either calling the Museum at 228-374-5547 or e-mailing museumstore@georgeohr.org.
