Patients pays off for Coast Cooking readers

The old saying, good things come to those who wait, certainly is true for one Coast resident who has been patiently waiting for two cake and bread recipes made with Splenda.
A month or so ago, Brenda Roberts asked for a pound cake and banana bread made with Splenda. Readers did not respond as they usually do, so Roberts waited.
Pat Kerstetter of Gautier came to her aid. Kerstetter, who is a good cook and also has mega files of recipes, answered both requests, a Splenda pound cake and not one, but two Splenda banana breads.
Roberts’ favorite sugar substitute is Splenda.
“Buttermilk in one of the banana bread recipes gives this simple-to-prepare banana bread a wonderful flavor,” said Kerstetter
Thanks to Kerstetter, Roberts can start her oven and try these recipes.
Hungarian goulash found
Now, Georgia Nagorka didn’t have to wait nearly as long for her Hungarian goulash request. As soon as last week’s column appeared, Jeanne Peters shared three different recipes.
“These were fun to research and to see verbiage,” Peters said. “I have an enormous collection of cookbooks and recipes, and I don’t cook anymore. Ironic, huh?”
All three are tried and true recipes, one from “Better Homes and Gardens Cookbook,” 11th printing in 1933; “Culinary Arts Institute, 1965” and the last one from “Modern Family Cookbook, 1941.”
Nagorka can tell us which one she prefers. Now that fall has arrived, maybe other readers will want to try this hearty dish. Let me know what you think.
Cursillo cookbook
“Someone wanted to know how to get the “Feeding the Faithful” cookbook from the Cursillo Movement,” said Jackie Crawford. “I got mine several years ago from the Sacred Heart Church in Dedeaux, but I am sharing the address on the back page of the book, which they indicated was for ordering additional copies: Cursillo Movement of South MS., 7707 Joe Fountain Road., Ocean Springs, MS 39564.
“Also, on the first page of the book it states a ‘collection of recipes by Cursillo Movement of South Mississippi, 14595 Vidalia Road, Pass Christian, MS 39571. Hope they are lucky enough to get one,” Crawford said.
Sugar-free Splenda pound cake
Yield: 18 servings
3 cups sifted cake flour
1 1/2 cups Splenda (R) Sugar Blend for Baking
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup butter, softened
6 large eggs
1 (8 ounce) container sour cream
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Nutrition Info: Per Serving – Calories, 306 kcal; carbohydrates, 34 g; dietary fiber, 0 g; fat, 14 g; protein, 4 g; sugars, 16 g
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Grease and flour a 10-inch tube pan or a 12-cup Bundt pan; set aside.
Combine flour, Splenda (R) Sugar Blend for Baking, and baking soda in a large mixing bowl. Cut butter into flour mixture with a fork or a pastry blender until crumbly. (This procedure may be done with a mixer at the lowest speed. Cover mixing bowl with a clean tea towel to prevent spattering).
Combine eggs, sour cream and vanilla in a small mixing bowl; add 1/4 of the egg mixture to flour mixture. Beat at low speed with an electric mixer until blended. Beat at medium speed for 30 seconds or until batter is smooth, stopping to scrape down sides of the bowl. Repeat procedure 3 times.
Spoon batter into prepared pan.
Bake for 1 hour and 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes. Remove from pan; cool completely on a wire rack.
— Submitted by Pat Kerstetter
Fat free banana bread
1 3/4 cup flour
1/2 cup Splenda (R)
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup mashed bananas
1/2 cup egg substitute
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
1/2 cup raisins
Beat bananas, egg substitute, Splenda and vanilla until smooth. Combine flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt in a small bowl. Stir flour mixture, walnuts, and raisins into egg and banana mixture until just combined. Pour into loaf pan sprayed with nonstick spray. Bake at 350 degrees for about 40 minutes until the crust is brown and a toothpick comes out clean. Makes approximately 12 slices. Minutes to Prepare: 15. Minutes to Cook: 40 minutes.
— Submitted by Pat Kerstetter
Banana bread
2 eggs, lightly beaten
1/3 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup applesauce
1 1/4 cups mashed bananas
1 cup Splenda (R) No Calorie Sweetener, 1 Gram of Fiber, Granulated
1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup chopped pecans
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray one 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with non-stick spray coating.
In a large bowl, blend together the eggs, buttermilk, applesauce and bananas. Sift together the Splenda (R) Granulated Sweetener, flour, baking soda and salt; mix with the banana mixture. Stir in pecans. Spread batter into prepared pan.
Bake 1 hour, or until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean.
NOTE: Serving size: 1 slice or 1/12 the loaf. Serves: 12
Prep time: 20 minutes. Cooking time, 60 minutes. Total time: 1 hour.
— Submitted by Pat Kerstetter
HUNGARIAN GOULASH
(Serves 6 to 8)
2 pounds of brisket of beef
2 carrots
6 cupfuls of water
Pepper and salt
2 onions
2 tablespoonfuls of flour
Cut the meat into inch cubes. Put it into a saucepan with the water and the diced vegetables, and the seasonings. Simmer for 1 hour. Remove the meat, and thicken the remaining gravy with the flour, rubbed smooth in a little cold water. Put the meat back into the gravy, and let it simmer for another hour. Garnish with slices of fried tomatoes and a spoonful of cooked rice.
— Submitted by Jeanne Peters from “Better Homes and Gardens Cookbook” 11th printing, 1933.
HUNGARIAN GOULASH
(Serves 8)
1 pound beef chuck
1 pound veal or pork
1/4 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3 tablespoons fat
3 cups boiling water
3/4 cup thick sour cream
3 tablespoons grated onion
2 tablespoons minced parsley
Additional salt if needed
1 tablespoon paprika
Cooked noodles
Cut meat into 1-inch cubes. Roll in flour, salt and pepper and brown in fat in kettle. Add water and cover tightly. Simmer 1 1/2 hours or until meat is tender. Remove cover and cook to reduce liquid. Add remaining ingredients and heat to boiling; simmer 10 minutes. Serve with cooked noodles.
— Submitted by Jeanne Peters from “Culinary Arts Institute” 1985
GOULASH
(5 servings)
2 cups diced leftover roast beef or pot roast
1 No. 2 can tomatoes
1 1/2 pounds potatoes, 3 or 4
1 pound small white onions
1 cup water
2 tablespoons butter
Salt to suit taste
Combine meat with potatoes which have been pared and cut into 1-inch dice. Add water and tomatoes, cover and cook until potatoes are tender. Meanwhile, peel and slice onions and sauté in the butter until soft and yellow, or leave onions whole and boil in enough water to cover until just tender. Add to meat and vegetable mixture. Season to suit taste and serve piping hot.
— Submitted by Jeanne Peters from “Modern Family Cookbook” 1941
