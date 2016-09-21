Wine Down Weekend to benefit two charities

An event venue is expanding a popular weekly event into a fundraiser for two causes.
Black Tie White Rose Events in Ocean Springs will host Wine Down Weekend with a Cause from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at the event center, 6616 Rose Farm Road in Ocean Springs.
“We’re a bit new,” owner Summer Gregory said. “We’re in the building where F&B Catering and Fant’s used to be.”
Since the venue opened in early April, Gregory has hosted Wine Down Wednesdays on the last Wednesday of each month for 25 invited guests. “It’s a networking opportunity with wine and light appetizers,” she said. “There are 20-something vendors, from some of the local boutiques here in Ocean Springs to landscapers and Realtors, women in direct sales. The vendors are all women, and I rotate the vendors and those invited. I ask them to bring their collateral and talk with people. It’s a casual environment.”
Gregory decided she wanted to go bigger. With October coming up, she knew she wanted to do an event that addressed National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She learned another possible need.
“I didn’t realize it and Domestic Violence Awareness Month share a month,” she said.
Through contacts, she knew about Adrienne’s House in Pascagoula and the Real Men Wear Pink team that will participate in Making Strides against Breast Cancer, which is sponsored by the American Cancer Society. Adrienne’s House, part of The Gulf Coast Women’s Center for Nonviolence, is a safe place for victims of domestic violence who want to make a safe break from their abusive homes.
Wine Down Weekend will be open to the public. The event is free, but vendors will pay “a small fee,” she said. and wine and food will be available for sale. A 50/50 raffle and silent auction will be held, and portions of the proceeds will be donated to the two causes, she said.
“It will be all women vendors, too,” Gregory said. “We’ll have a female DJ. We wanted a party atmosphere. We’ll have someone doing group-led Zumba.”
For more information or to reserve vendor space, call 228-233-0550.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
