September 19, 2016 7:14 PM

New officers elected in Coast poetry society

New officers for the Mississippi Poetry Society, South Branch, were installed at the Pascagoula Public Library.

Brenda Finnegan, outgoing president, led the installation ceremony.

The literary group meets at 2 p.m. on most second Saturdays in the Gautier library.

Annual dues are $25, which includes membership in the South Branch, the state organization and the National Federation of State Poetry Societies. The next meeting will be Oct. 8.

For more information, call 497-4276 or 282-9388.

