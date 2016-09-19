Spotlight: ‘Grease’

Presented by: Gulfport Little Theatre
Where: Pass Road at 13th Avenue
Show times/dates: 2 p.m. today; 7:30 p.m. Friday ; 2 p.m. Saturday audience participation performance and 7:30 p.m. Saturday regular performance; and 2 p.m. Oct. 2
Starring: Christian Longino, Mandy Fulton, Amber Murphy, Grace Newton, Sabina Mana-ay, Madison Lara, Carter Lishen, James Rojas, Philip Dutton, Matthew Ditsworth, Adam Robbins, Kimberly Hess, Isabelle Garza, Wynn Reed, Rebecca Byrd, Stephanie Hailes and Cody Breland
Angels: Erikka Miller, Alexis LaRosa, Katie Lynn, Amelia Mannino, Annie Goodman, Catie Hailes, Olivia Ruiz, Emma Hankins, Lauren Falks and Mabry Johnson
Ensemble: Alexis LaRosa, Lauren Falks,, Aijah Hayes, Kaleigh Bates, Mattie Millet, Lauren Richardson, Cody Ghiloni, Greyson Ross, Shelley Caddell, Callie Spratley, Isabelle Garza, Mabry Johnson, Erikka Miller, Katie Lynn, Amelia Mannino, Annie Goodman, Catie Hailes, Olivia Ruiz and Emma Hankins
Director: Cal Walters
Music direction: Cherie Cruso Ruff
Stage manager: Jennifer Ruiz, Eleanor Johnson
Light operator: Janice Murphy
Set design: Cal Walters
Set construction: Cal Walters
Costume design: Crystal Locklar, Josette’s
Synopsis: Here is Rydell High’s senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding T-Birds and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking “Pink Ladies” in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical. Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as “Greased Lightnin’,” “It’s Raining on Prom Night,” and “Alone at the Drive-In Movie,” recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation. An 8-year run on Broadway and two subsequent revivals along with innumerable school and community productions place “Grease” among the world’s most popular musicals.
Tickets: $15 general admission, $12 seniors, military and $10 child
Reservations/details: 864-7983 or 251-689-7167
