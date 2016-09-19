Social Security Q&A: Disability benefits

Q: How do I apply for disability benefits? And, how long does it take to get a decision after I apply for disability benefits?
A: You can apply for disability benefits online at www.socialsecurity.gov/disabilityssi/apply.html. To get a decision on your disability application usually takes three-to-five months. The time frame can vary depending on
_The nature of your disability;
_How quickly we can get your medical evidence from your doctor or other medical source;
_Whether it's necessary to send you for a medical examination; and
_Whether we review your application for quality purposes.
Learn your claim status at www.socialsecurity.gov/claimstatus.
Q: I am expecting a child and will be out of work for six months. Can I qualify for short-term disability?
A: No. Social Security pays only for total disability - conditions that render you unable to work and are expected to last for at least a year or end in death. No benefits are payable for partial disability or short-term disability, including benefits while on maternity leave.
(This column was prepared by the Social Security Administration. For fast answers to specific Social Security questions, contact Social Security toll-free at 800-772-1213 or visit www.socialsecurity.gov.)
