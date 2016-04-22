Films shot on Coast roll into theaters, pay platforms

An action thriller filmed along the Gulf Coast last summer will finally make its debut on screens big and small Friday.
"Precious Cargo," which stars Bruce Willis and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, will hit theaters Friday. The R-rated film, shot primarily in Gulfport and Biloxi, also stars Claire Forlani.
South Mississippi residents wishing to see the movie will have to do so on pay platforms such as Video On Demand.
It will not be shown at the Cinemark 16 in Gulfport nor The Grand 18 in D'Iberville. The movie is available to rent on pay services such as iTunes, Amazon Prime and Wal-Mart's VUDU.
But Coat theatergoers hoping to catch a glimpse of South Mississippi are not entirely out of luck. "Midnight Special," which stars Kirsten Dunst and Adam Driver of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" will open Friday at the Cinemark 16 at 11:40 a.m.
Parts of it were shot in Harrison County, near Stennis Space Center in Hancock County and in McComb.
"Midnight Special" is rated PG-13.
