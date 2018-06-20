Gulfport SWAT team responds to home after couple says friend showed up armed
The Gulfport Police Department and SWAT team responded to a home in the area of Jones Avenue and 22nd Street on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, after receiving a complaint of an armed person. Chief Leonard Papania talks to the media about the incident.
This is a "How it works" video of 'the BackSeat' app. A few of the key features are reviewed here. There are several more settings within the app as well as the app being customize-able based on your lifestyle.
Donna Morrow, an employee os T-D Pharmacy and Woolmarket Pharmacy identifies the victim of a murder-suicide at Woolmarket Pharmacy as Daniel Day, owner of the pharmacies. She identified the shooter as Sarah Chance, a former employee.
Here are the felony arrests that were made on Monday, June 18, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers. The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.
Police and law enforcement officers from multiple agencies have descended on Hattiesburg, Miss., to help search for Victor Kirksey, who is suspected of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, June 18, 2018.
Here are the felony arrests that were made on Sunday, June 17, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers. The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.
Rose Luciano and Waveland Police Chief David Allen held a press conference on Friday, June 15, 2018, to ask the public's help in any information concerning the death of Shelby Luciano. Luciano was killed on June 18, 2015, in Waveland.
Several restaurants and bars along the Coast will allow you to bring your pets. Boozer's Brew & A Cafe, Too, Pop Brothers and Chandeleur Island Brewing Company in Gulfport all invite you to bring your pets.
Here are the felony arrests that were made on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers. The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.
in 1988, the Sun Herald did a story on eight-year-old Johnny Carter who was burned over 80% of his body. They documented his painful physical therapy and skin grafts. Years later as an adult, his life has taken a turn for the worse.