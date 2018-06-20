Gulfport SWAT team responds to home after couple says friend showed up armed

The Gulfport Police Department and SWAT team responded to a home in the area of Jones Avenue and 22nd Street on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, after receiving a complaint of an armed person. Chief Leonard Papania talks to the media about the incident.
