Co-worker identifies victims of Woolmarket murder suicide

Donna Morrow, an employee os T-D Pharmacy and Woolmarket Pharmacy identifies the victim of a murder-suicide at Woolmarket Pharmacy as Daniel Day, owner of the pharmacies. She identified the shooter as Sarah Chance, a former employee.
By
