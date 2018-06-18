Police search Hattiesburg for man who shot officer
Police and law enforcement officers from multiple agencies have descended on Hattiesburg, Miss., to help search for Victor Kirksey, who is suspected of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, June 18, 2018.
Here are the felony arrests that were made on Sunday, June 17, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers. The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.
Rose Luciano and Waveland Police Chief David Allen held a press conference on Friday, June 15, 2018, to ask the public's help in any information concerning the death of Shelby Luciano. Luciano was killed on June 18, 2015, in Waveland.
Several restaurants and bars along the Coast will allow you to bring your pets. Boozer's Brew & A Cafe, Too, Pop Brothers and Chandeleur Island Brewing Company in Gulfport all invite you to bring your pets.
Here are the felony arrests that were made on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers. The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.
in 1988, the Sun Herald did a story on eight-year-old Johnny Carter who was burned over 80% of his body. They documented his painful physical therapy and skin grafts. Years later as an adult, his life has taken a turn for the worse.
Steven McGilberry, 16, and Chris Johnsen, 14, beat four members of McGilberry's family to death with baseball bats at their home in St. Martin, Mississippi. McGilberry's four life sentences was reviewed by the Supreme Court because of his age.
Stone County sheriff's investigator Capt. Ray Boggs talks about finding the body of Sherry Johnson, 51, at her home in Wiggins. Johnson's son, Terrell, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.