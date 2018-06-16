Guap Gang Empire? Here are the gangs caught up in Coast-wide operation to catch violent offenders

In a little more than two weeks, gang members across the Mississippi Coast landed behind bars in an investigation targeting street gangs and violent offenders.
Members of the Gangster Disciples, Bloods, Simon City Royals, Guap Gang Empire and All Can Get It street gangs also were arrested locally in a crime sweep of what the U.S. Justice Department called "hot spot" areas from Jackson to the Mississippi Coast.
A total of 114 people were arrested in South Mississippi during Operation Triple Beam, which led to 270 arrests across the state — including 90 gang members, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Some of the gang members and others arrested on the Coast won't likely get back on the street any time soon; they were on probation for felony convictions.
According to a news release, here's how some of the local gang arrests panned out:
▪ In Gulfport, Gangster Disciple member Jaquan Carter, 21, of Gulfport was found with a semi-automatic pistol and a military-style assault rifle. He as on probation for a drug conviction.
▪ Reginald Scott, 48 and a general with the Bloods, also was arrested in Gulfport. He was on probation for transfer of a controlled substance. He's also a convicted sex offender who allegedly had failed to register his address in Harrison County.
▪ Gangster Disciple member and felon Daniel Brown, 26, allegedly had a firearm. He was on probation for possession of a stolen firearm. He and Deondra Brandon reportedly had semi-automatic pistols with extended magazines.
▪ Three members of the Guap Gang Empire also were arrested in Biloxi. Javon Byrd, 23; Walter Williams, 29; and Christopher Rush, 23, reportedly had illegal weapons and narcotics when they were arrested. Williams was on probation for burglary and drug possession convictions. Rush was on probation for a drug conviction and has a pending charge of felon in possession of a firearm.
▪ In Biloxi, agents arrested three members of the All Can Get It Gang. Rajee Williams, Joshua Richbury and Montarius Shabazz, allegedly had military-style assault rifles and marijuana. Their ages weren't available.
▪ Agents also arrested Simon City Royals Justin Johnson, 35; Gary Mucha, 37; and Alexis Shoemaker, 23. They reportedly had crystal meth. Mucha has a pending trial on a previous charge of possession of meth.
▪ On April 16, Simon City Royal member Richard Lee Schmidt was arrested in Pearl River County. Schmidt was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender.
Aside from arrests in Gulfport and Biloxi, arrests were made in several South Mississippi cities.
The Justice Department announced results of the operation Tuesday.
Here's a complete list of South Mississippi residents arrested by local, state and federal agents:
Biloxi
▪ Ashley Adams, 28, probation/parole – drugs.
▪ Stephen Albritton, 34, possession of drug paraphernalia
▪ Justin Alexander, 28, firearms violation
▪ Bradley Beauchaine, 30, crimes against a person
▪ Molly Lynn Beauchaine, 32, fraud
▪ Jermel Bogan, 21, possession with intent
▪ Paul Bonin, 55, probation violations
▪ Martha Brown, 29, possession of a controlled substance
▪ Jon Brown, 46, possession of a controlled substances
▪ Michael Brumfield, 29, possession with intent
▪ Joseph Clements, 55, supervised release violation
▪ Lena Crelia, 44, possession of drug paraphernalia
▪ Telly Dixon, 37, possession of a controlled substance
▪ Juacoby Fairley, 25, possession of a controlled substance
▪ Darius Fields, 28, drugs
▪ Billie Gadson, 54, drugs
▪ John Hamby, 51, fail to register as a sex offender
▪ Israel Harris, 34, drugs
▪ Darion Holmes, 28,drugs
▪ Justin Johnson, 35, possession of a controlled substance and fraud
▪ Shawn Joiner, 49, crimes against a person
▪ Culuante Loper, 32, drugs
▪ Michael May, 39, burglary
▪ Mindy Jo Morris, 34, possession of a controlled substances
▪ Gary Mucha, 37, drugs.
▪ Kenneth Myer, 45, possession with intent
▪ Michael Nguyen, 38, sale of marijuana
▪ Renaldo Pearson, 41, failure to register as a sex offender
▪ Remi Pickrom, 24, possession of a controlled substance
▪ Grayson Presnell, 29, felony arrest
▪ Joshua Richbury, 19, possession of a controlled substance
▪ Johnny Roper, 29, possession of a controlled substance
▪ Anthony Sellers, 31, drugs
▪ Montarius Shabazz, 18, possession of a controlled substance
▪ Alexis Shoemaker, 23, drugs
▪ Gracie Sprinkle, 29, drugs
▪ Jarmal Thompson, 29, possession of a controlled substance
▪ Brandon Walker, 18, drugs
▪ Michael Wetzel, 19, possession of drug paraphernalia
▪ Evan Willett, 23, drugs
▪ Rajee Williams, 20, possession of a controlled substance
▪ Jordan Yarnall, 24, possession of a controlled substance
Diamondhead
▪ Sandie Houston, 27, possession of a controlled substance
Gautier
▪ Thomas Carden, 27, probation violation
Gulfport
▪ Jasmine Agee, 28, possession of a controlled substance.
▪ Donte Alexander, 41, probation/parole/drugs
▪ Jeffery Bailus, 29, possession of a controlled substances
▪ Amos Ball, 21, probation/parole-drugs
▪ Dootore Barnes, 19, firearms
▪ Byron Barnes, 33, drugs
▪ Brandy Bazor, 34 probation/parolee-drugs
▪ Garyion Bell, 28, drugs
▪ Derrick Benoit Jr., 23, firearms
▪ Deondra Brandon, 27, firearms/drugs
▪ Daniel Brown, 30, firearms/drugs
▪ Milton Butler, 32, sale of a controlled substances
▪ Jaquan Carter, 21, firearms
▪ Christopher Casey, 32, drugs
▪ Darrius Clark, 22, probation/parole-burglary
▪ Ebony Clark, 27, drugs
▪ Douglas Clark, 41, probation/parole-drugs
▪ Eric Clemons, 36, probation/parole-drugs
▪ Jashauen Conaway, 19, possession of a controlled substance
▪ Chancy Crumpton, 34, drugs
▪ Jamie Dean, 34, drugs
▪ Sydereck Evans, 30, sale of a controlled substance
▪ Peter Falcone, 62, fail to register as a sex offender
▪ Richard Farris, 51, possession of a controlled substance
▪ Broderick Frederick Jr., 19, drugs
▪ Jameel Gardner, 22, drugs
▪ Isaiah Jackson, 26, assault
▪ John Jarnign, 68, possession of a controlled substances
▪ Antoine Jones, 41, failure to register as a sex offender
▪ Floyd Keys, 52, probation/parole – aggravated assault
▪ Willie John Lebeau, 48, probation violation
▪ Reginald Lowe, 50, probation violation
▪ Dustin Lowell, 34, drugs
▪ Janet Loyd, 50, drugs
▪ Jennifer Luffman, 37, possession with intent
▪ Jeremy Mason, 29, possession of a controlled substances
▪ Christian Miller, 26, drugs
▪ Kenneth Miller, 28, failure to register as a sex offender
▪ Brent Nedley, 36, drugs
▪ Joshua Perkins, 30, possession of a controlled substance
▪ Burgandy Riggs, 44, drugs
▪ Clarence Rollins, 32, drugs
▪ Christopher Rush, 23, drugs
▪ Reginald Scott, 48, failure to register as a sex offender
▪ Durrell Smith, 28, firearms/drugs
▪ Qwenten Sparkman, 28, sale of a controlled substances
▪ Christopher Thompson, 35, drugs
▪ Melissa Tillman, 47, sale of a controlled substance
▪ Jasmine Towner, 39, possession of a controlled substance
▪ Courtney Turner, 36, drugs
▪ Broderick Tyler, 25, probation/parole- burglary
▪ Raphiel Ward, 36, possession of a controlled substance
▪ Thaddeus White, 40, failure to register as a sex offender
▪ Walter Williams, 20, firearms violation/drugs
▪ Brandon Willis, 35, probation/parole-drugs
▪ Starlena Woodard, 30, aggravated assault
▪ Garrid Worlds, 27, probation/parole-drugs
Kiln
▪ Curvis Ladner, 37, probation/parole-drugs
Lumberton
▪ Ashley Barnett, 31, child abuse
Moss Point
▪ James Dugger, 78, firearms
▪ Steffon Richardson, 37, failure to register as a sex offender
Ocean Springs
▪ Quintin Taite, 24, probation violation
Pascagoula
▪ Eric Schoon, 53, failure to register as a sex offender
Pass Christian
▪ Cornell Smith, 39, aggravated assault
Picayune
▪ Chad Cullen, 39, child molestation
▪ Richard Schmidt, 31, failure to register as a sex offender.
Saucier
▪ James Kittle, 37, failure to register as a sex offender
