Clockwise from top left, Javon Byrd, Gary Mucha, Walter Williams, Alexis Shoemaker, Daniel Brown and Christopher Rush were arrested as part of Operation Triple Beam. Harrison and Jackson county jails
Guap Gang Empire? Here are the gangs caught up in Coast-wide operation to catch violent offenders

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

June 16, 2018 02:22 PM

In a little more than two weeks, gang members across the Mississippi Coast landed behind bars in an investigation targeting street gangs and violent offenders.

Members of the Gangster Disciples, Bloods, Simon City Royals, Guap Gang Empire and All Can Get It street gangs also were arrested locally in a crime sweep of what the U.S. Justice Department called "hot spot" areas from Jackson to the Mississippi Coast.

A total of 114 people were arrested in South Mississippi during Operation Triple Beam, which led to 270 arrests across the state — including 90 gang members, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Some of the gang members and others arrested on the Coast won't likely get back on the street any time soon; they were on probation for felony convictions.

According to a news release, here's how some of the local gang arrests panned out:

In Gulfport, Gangster Disciple member Jaquan Carter, 21, of Gulfport was found with a semi-automatic pistol and a military-style assault rifle. He as on probation for a drug conviction.

Reginald Scott, 48 and a general with the Bloods, also was arrested in Gulfport. He was on probation for transfer of a controlled substance. He's also a convicted sex offender who allegedly had failed to register his address in Harrison County.

Gangster Disciple member and felon Daniel Brown, 26, allegedly had a firearm. He was on probation for possession of a stolen firearm. He and Deondra Brandon reportedly had semi-automatic pistols with extended magazines.

Three members of the Guap Gang Empire also were arrested in Biloxi. Javon Byrd, 23; Walter Williams, 29; and Christopher Rush, 23, reportedly had illegal weapons and narcotics when they were arrested. Williams was on probation for burglary and drug possession convictions. Rush was on probation for a drug conviction and has a pending charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

In Biloxi, agents arrested three members of the All Can Get It Gang. Rajee Williams, Joshua Richbury and Montarius Shabazz, allegedly had military-style assault rifles and marijuana. Their ages weren't available.

Agents also arrested Simon City Royals Justin Johnson, 35; Gary Mucha, 37; and Alexis Shoemaker, 23. They reportedly had crystal meth. Mucha has a pending trial on a previous charge of possession of meth.

On April 16, Simon City Royal member Richard Lee Schmidt was arrested in Pearl River County. Schmidt was arrested for failure to register as a sex offender.

John Moran, Chief of Corrections at the George/Greene County Regional Correctional Facility talks in a 2016 interview about gang violence in the jail.

Aside from arrests in Gulfport and Biloxi, arrests were made in several South Mississippi cities.

The Justice Department announced results of the operation Tuesday.

Here's a complete list of South Mississippi residents arrested by local, state and federal agents:

Biloxi

Ashley Adams, 28, probation/parole – drugs.

Stephen Albritton, 34, possession of drug paraphernalia

Justin Alexander, 28, firearms violation

Bradley Beauchaine, 30, crimes against a person

Molly Lynn Beauchaine, 32, fraud

Jermel Bogan, 21, possession with intent

Paul Bonin, 55, probation violations

Martha Brown, 29, possession of a controlled substance

Jon Brown, 46, possession of a controlled substances

Michael Brumfield, 29, possession with intent

Joseph Clements, 55, supervised release violation

Lena Crelia, 44, possession of drug paraphernalia

Telly Dixon, 37, possession of a controlled substance

Juacoby Fairley, 25, possession of a controlled substance

Darius Fields, 28, drugs

Billie Gadson, 54, drugs

John Hamby, 51, fail to register as a sex offender

Israel Harris, 34, drugs

Darion Holmes, 28,drugs

Justin Johnson, 35, possession of a controlled substance and fraud

Shawn Joiner, 49, crimes against a person

Culuante Loper, 32, drugs

Michael May, 39, burglary

Mindy Jo Morris, 34, possession of a controlled substances

Gary Mucha, 37, drugs.

Kenneth Myer, 45, possession with intent

Michael Nguyen, 38, sale of marijuana

Renaldo Pearson, 41, failure to register as a sex offender

Remi Pickrom, 24, possession of a controlled substance

Grayson Presnell, 29, felony arrest

Joshua Richbury, 19, possession of a controlled substance

Johnny Roper, 29, possession of a controlled substance

Anthony Sellers, 31, drugs

Montarius Shabazz, 18, possession of a controlled substance

Alexis Shoemaker, 23, drugs

Gracie Sprinkle, 29, drugs

Jarmal Thompson, 29, possession of a controlled substance

Brandon Walker, 18, drugs

Michael Wetzel, 19, possession of drug paraphernalia

Evan Willett, 23, drugs

Rajee Williams, 20, possession of a controlled substance

Jordan Yarnall, 24, possession of a controlled substance

Diamondhead

Sandie Houston, 27, possession of a controlled substance

Gautier

Thomas Carden, 27, probation violation

Gulfport

Jasmine Agee, 28, possession of a controlled substance.

Donte Alexander, 41, probation/parole/drugs

Jeffery Bailus, 29, possession of a controlled substances

Amos Ball, 21, probation/parole-drugs

Dootore Barnes, 19, firearms

Byron Barnes, 33, drugs

Brandy Bazor, 34 probation/parolee-drugs

Garyion Bell, 28, drugs

Derrick Benoit Jr., 23, firearms

Deondra Brandon, 27, firearms/drugs

Daniel Brown, 30, firearms/drugs

Milton Butler, 32, sale of a controlled substances

Jaquan Carter, 21, firearms

Christopher Casey, 32, drugs

Darrius Clark, 22, probation/parole-burglary

Ebony Clark, 27, drugs

Douglas Clark, 41, probation/parole-drugs

Eric Clemons, 36, probation/parole-drugs

Jashauen Conaway, 19, possession of a controlled substance

Chancy Crumpton, 34, drugs

Jamie Dean, 34, drugs

Sydereck Evans, 30, sale of a controlled substance

Peter Falcone, 62, fail to register as a sex offender

Richard Farris, 51, possession of a controlled substance

Broderick Frederick Jr., 19, drugs

Jameel Gardner, 22, drugs

Isaiah Jackson, 26, assault

John Jarnign, 68, possession of a controlled substances

Antoine Jones, 41, failure to register as a sex offender

Floyd Keys, 52, probation/parole – aggravated assault

Willie John Lebeau, 48, probation violation

Reginald Lowe, 50, probation violation

Dustin Lowell, 34, drugs

Janet Loyd, 50, drugs

Jennifer Luffman, 37, possession with intent

Jeremy Mason, 29, possession of a controlled substances

Christian Miller, 26, drugs

Kenneth Miller, 28, failure to register as a sex offender

Brent Nedley, 36, drugs

Joshua Perkins, 30, possession of a controlled substance

Burgandy Riggs, 44, drugs

Clarence Rollins, 32, drugs

Christopher Rush, 23, drugs

Reginald Scott, 48, failure to register as a sex offender

Durrell Smith, 28, firearms/drugs

Qwenten Sparkman, 28, sale of a controlled substances

Christopher Thompson, 35, drugs

Melissa Tillman, 47, sale of a controlled substance

Jasmine Towner, 39, possession of a controlled substance

Courtney Turner, 36, drugs

Broderick Tyler, 25, probation/parole- burglary

Raphiel Ward, 36, possession of a controlled substance

Thaddeus White, 40, failure to register as a sex offender

Walter Williams, 20, firearms violation/drugs

Brandon Willis, 35, probation/parole-drugs

Starlena Woodard, 30, aggravated assault

Garrid Worlds, 27, probation/parole-drugs

Kiln

Curvis Ladner, 37, probation/parole-drugs

Lumberton

Ashley Barnett, 31, child abuse

Moss Point

James Dugger, 78, firearms

Steffon Richardson, 37, failure to register as a sex offender

Ocean Springs

Quintin Taite, 24, probation violation

Pascagoula

Eric Schoon, 53, failure to register as a sex offender

Pass Christian

Cornell Smith, 39, aggravated assault

Picayune

Chad Cullen, 39, child molestation

Richard Schmidt, 31, failure to register as a sex offender.

Saucier

James Kittle, 37, failure to register as a sex offender

Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Jackson County Sheriff’s Department investigator Lt. Jeff Smith says that there are gangs in Jackson County, but law enforcement has it under control. However, he said that when they do commit serious crimes, they tend to be very violent. He also

