A man pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse, Gulfport police say

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

June 14, 2018 03:51 PM

Gulfport

A woman told police her purse was taken at gunpoint and she gave a description of the car the gunman left in, police said.

Patrol officers went to the 3200 block of West Beach Boulevard, where the woman was robbed, and a patrol officer heading that way saw a car that matched the description the woman gave, Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said. The area is just east of Island View Casino Resort.

Justin Michael Smith, 34, who was driving a Chevrolet HHR, was arrested early Wednesday on a charge of armed robbery, Fulks said.

Police arrested his passenger, 28-year-old Cierrial Nitwar Sunkins, on a charge of accessory after the fact.

The couple, both of Gulfport, was booked at the Harrison County jail early Wednesday morning.

Smith was being held on a $300,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.

Ladner set Sunkins' bond at $50,000.

