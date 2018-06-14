A man pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse, Gulfport police say

A woman told police her purse was taken at gunpoint and she gave a description of the car the gunman left in, police said.
Patrol officers went to the 3200 block of West Beach Boulevard, where the woman was robbed, and a patrol officer heading that way saw a car that matched the description the woman gave, Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said. The area is just east of Island View Casino Resort.
Justin Michael Smith, 34, who was driving a Chevrolet HHR, was arrested early Wednesday on a charge of armed robbery, Fulks said.
Police arrested his passenger, 28-year-old Cierrial Nitwar Sunkins, on a charge of accessory after the fact.
The couple, both of Gulfport, was booked at the Harrison County jail early Wednesday morning.
Smith was being held on a $300,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.
Ladner set Sunkins' bond at $50,000.
