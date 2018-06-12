1994 murder that shocked the Coast was a 'bloodbath'
Steven McGilberry, 16, and Chris Johnsen, 14, beat four members of McGilberry's family to death with baseball bats at their home in St. Martin, Mississippi. McGilberry's four life sentences was overturned by the Supreme Court because of his age.
Stone County sheriff's investigator Capt. Ray Boggs talks about finding the body of Sherry Johnson, 51, at her home in Wiggins. Johnson's son, Terrell, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
Shrimp season has always meant big business for the Mississippi Gulf Coast, once considered the seafood capital of the world. Shrimpers and consumers alike look forward to the opening of shrimp season every year.
Colin Bales, 8, of Hancock County, sings Luke Bryan's "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day" while undergoing cancer treatment at Oschner in New Orleans. The video caught the attention of Bryan whos ent Colin a special message.
Kelli Bell, owner of Chillville Creamery in Gulfport, explains why you should try their beer ice cream float. Chillville has teamed up with Chandeleur Island Brewing Company, but they also offer kid-friendly nonalcoholic treats.
Matt Buckley is the principal of St. Patrick Catholic School. He and his wife are expecting a new baby. The announcement was made on Facebook by country singer LeAnn Rimes. The country music star was on the Coast for a show at the Beau Rivage.
Submitted video from Sandy McCormick shows a swarm of mayflies at a gas station in Slidell, La. McCormick said "usually they are just on the ground and when you drive over them they make a "mayfly dust cloud" behind the car. "