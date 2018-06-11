Son charged with murder after decapitated body found in Wiggins

Stone County sheriff's investigator Capt. Ray Boggs talks about finding the body of Sherry Johnson, 51, at her home in Wiggins. Johnson's son, Terrell, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
John Fitzhugh
Country singer has big news for a Coast family

Latest News

Country singer has big news for a Coast family

Matt Buckley is the principal of St. Patrick Catholic School. He and his wife are expecting a new baby. The announcement was made on Facebook by country singer LeAnn Rimes. The country music star was on the Coast for a show at the Beau Rivage.

Mayflies swarm gas station in Slidell

News

Mayflies swarm gas station in Slidell

Submitted video from Sandy McCormick shows a swarm of mayflies at a gas station in Slidell, La. McCormick said "usually they are just on the ground and when you drive over them they make a "mayfly dust cloud" behind the car. "