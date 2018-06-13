Can you take your dog to lunch? In South Mississippi, yes!
Several restaurants and bars along the Coast will allow you to bring your pets. Boozer's Brew & A Cafe, Too, Pop Brothers and Chandeleur Island Brewing Company in Gulfport all invite you to bring your pets.
Here are the felony arrests that were made on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers. The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.
in 1988, the Sun Herald did a story on eight-year-old Johnny Carter who was burned over 80% of his body. They documented his painful physical therapy and skin grafts. Years later as an adult, his life has taken a turn for the worse.
Steven McGilberry, 16, and Chris Johnsen, 14, beat four members of McGilberry's family to death with baseball bats at their home in St. Martin, Mississippi. McGilberry's four life sentences was reviewed by the Supreme Court because of his age.
Stone County sheriff's investigator Capt. Ray Boggs talks about finding the body of Sherry Johnson, 51, at her home in Wiggins. Johnson's son, Terrell, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
Shrimp season has always meant big business for the Mississippi Gulf Coast, once considered the seafood capital of the world. Shrimpers and consumers alike look forward to the opening of shrimp season every year.