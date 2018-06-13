Can you take your dog to lunch? In South Mississippi, yes!

Several restaurants and bars along the Coast will allow you to bring your pets. Boozer's Brew & A Cafe, Too, Pop Brothers and Chandeleur Island Brewing Company in Gulfport all invite you to bring your pets.
Know your thunderstorm types

Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.