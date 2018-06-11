A look at the new food market opening in the Long Beach Harbor

There soon will be a new business in the 'spaceship' at Long Beach Harbor. Quentin Denney describes what the new Harbor Market at Long Beach Harbor will look like when completed.
Amanda McCoy
Country singer has big news for a Coast family

Latest News

Country singer has big news for a Coast family

Matt Buckley is the principal of St. Patrick Catholic School. He and his wife are expecting a new baby. The announcement was made on Facebook by country singer LeAnn Rimes. The country music star was on the Coast for a show at the Beau Rivage.

Mayflies swarm gas station in Slidell

News

Mayflies swarm gas station in Slidell

Submitted video from Sandy McCormick shows a swarm of mayflies at a gas station in Slidell, La. McCormick said "usually they are just on the ground and when you drive over them they make a "mayfly dust cloud" behind the car. "