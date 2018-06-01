A dugout on Ole Miss' campus flooded after heavy rains

The start of the NCAA Oxford Regional on the Ole Miss campus was pushed back a day after both scheduled games Friday were postponed because of heavy rain that created poor field conditions.
Nick Ramsey and Jake McAnally
Mayflies swarm gas station in Slidell

News

Mayflies swarm gas station in Slidell

Submitted video from Sandy McCormick shows a swarm of mayflies at a gas station in Slidell, La. McCormick said "usually they are just on the ground and when you drive over them they make a "mayfly dust cloud" behind the car. "

Country singer has big news for a Coast family

Latest News

Country singer has big news for a Coast family

Matt Buckley is the principal of St. Patrick Catholic School. He and his wife are expecting a new baby. The announcement was made on Facebook by country singer LeAnn Rimes. The country music star was on the Coast for a show at the Beau Rivage.

Dive into the 'new' Infinity Science Center

Travel & Tourism

Dive into the 'new' Infinity Science Center

A brief look at some of the new interactive exhibits that are part of the $9.8 million expansion at the Infinity Science Center in Hancock County, Mississippi. Infinity now has Earth and space galleries that will appeal to children and adults.