Country singer has big news for a Coast family

Matt Buckley is the principal of St. Patrick Catholic School. He and his wife are expecting a new baby. The announcement was made on Facebook by country singer LeAnn Rimes. The country music star was on the Coast for a show at the Beau Rivage.
Submitted video from Sandy McCormick shows a swarm of mayflies at a gas station in Slidell, La. McCormick said "usually they are just on the ground and when you drive over them they make a "mayfly dust cloud" behind the car. "
Chef David Dickensauge talks about his vision for The Ugly Carrot which he plans to open upstairs at Century Hall on Second Street in Bay St. Louis. The store will carry packaged locally sourced foods and juices.
A brief look at some of the new interactive exhibits that are part of the $9.8 million expansion at the Infinity Science Center in Hancock County, Mississippi. Infinity now has Earth and space galleries that will appeal to children and adults.
Single mom Jennifer Linzey thought she was hiring a licensed contractor for a $30,000 remodel of her Ocean Springs home, but she learned the hard way that Shaun Dennison has no Mississippi license and was previously fined for working without one.
David Potts Sr., 93, is one of the last surviving Montford Marines. He talks about being one of the first black marine and the discrimination and racism he encountered. Potts served during World War II in the Pacific.
Steady rains have caused the National Weather Service to put Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties under Flood Watch until 11 a.m. Sunday and issue Flood Advisories for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward. Power outages have been reported.
Judy Johnson of Gulfport disputes some of the findings in a grand jury report that found "no criminal conduct" by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department officers on Nov. 20, 2017 when they shot and killed Johnson's 15-year-old grandson Seth.