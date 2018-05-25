Debate rages over who has the best hair for Southern Miss

A brief look at some of the new interactive exhibits that are part of the $9.8 million expansion at the Infinity Science Center in Hancock County, Mississippi. Infinity now has Earth and space galleries that will appeal to children and adults.
Single mom Jennifer Linzey thought she was hiring a licensed contractor for a $30,000 remodel of her Ocean Springs home, but she learned the hard way that Shaun Dennison has no Mississippi license and was previously fined for working without one.
David Potts Sr., 93, is one of the last surviving Montford Marines. He talks about being one of the first black marine and the discrimination and racism he encountered. Potts served during World War II in the Pacific.
Steady rains have caused the National Weather Service to put Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties under Flood Watch until 11 a.m. Sunday and issue Flood Advisories for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward. Power outages have been reported.
Judy Johnson of Gulfport disputes some of the findings in a grand jury report that found "no criminal conduct" by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department officers on Nov. 20, 2017 when they shot and killed Johnson's 15-year-old grandson Seth.
Jorden Blosser is graduating from Pass Christian High. He's the first out transgender student to do so. His journey was difficult at times, but he's graduating with honors and a full ride to a prestigious private college in Kentucky.
Seth Johnson was 15 when he died in an encounter with law enforcement. His grandmother had made every effort to have his mental health issues treated, but his fear of being put away in an institution was too great.
Jackson County school superintendent Barry Amacker was paying attention to his phone, not Holly Fedele during most of her six-plus-minute comments on Monday. School board members and others are shown giving Fedele their full attention.