Woman claims she was kidnapped. Denying suspect tells police they share drugs, cops say

A woman got out of a car in the parking lot of Rouses Market and went in the store to ask a clerk to call the police.
She wanted to report a kidnapping.
The woman claimed she had been kidnapped by Charity Morris, who was waiting in the car for the woman to come out of the store, Police Lt. Bruce Spearnock said. The woman said she feared for her life, he said.
Morris reportedly told police a different story, he said.
"Morris said they had been friends for two months and they share drugs," Spearnock said. "She said the woman was not being held against her will and she was free to leave at any time."
Police took both women to the police department in separate patrol cars and interviewed them.
Police arrested the 30-year-old Morris after the 6 p.m. call for help on May 16. She initially was held on a $100,000 bond.
Morris was unable to pay her 10-percent bail money and remained in jail waiting for a preliminary hearing, Spearnock said.
Municipal Court Judge Matthew Mestayer reduced her bond to $500 on Wednesday.
"It's more of a she said/she said thing,'" Spearnock said. "We will present it to a grand jury and see what happens."
