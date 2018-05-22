He's 33 and determined to build a tradition of success at West Harrison. Here is his plan.

If you play football at West Harrison or plan to, be prepared to put in the work.
D'Iberville offensive coordinator Quincy Patrick was approved Tuesday night to be the new head coach of the Hurricanes.
Patrick takes over a program that's never had a winning record and has four winless seasons since its inception in 2008. He has a simple message for a group of players unaccustomed to reaching the postseason.
“We're going to be a hard working team,” Patrick said. “Our goal is to outwork everyone. You can't control the talent that comes through the doors, but you can control how hard we work and how disciplined we are.”
At West Harrison, Patrick likes the idea of taking on a project where he can build a new tradition.
“It's intriguing,” he said. “One thing I don't want to use is the word win. I want to use the word success. If you use the word success, you give yourself opportunities to be successful.”
Patrick spent the last two seasons working as the offensive coordinator under D'Iberville head coach Eric Collins.
His first coaching job was handling running backs for Collins at Pearl River Central in 2008. The next season, he was elevated to offensive coordinator and continued in that role when Collins was hired to take over the D'Iberville program prior to the 2016 campaign.
At 33, Patrick has received a chance to lead his own program.
“All glory to God,” he said. “My emotions have been running wild. It was a long two-week process after applying and getting the second interview. It's bittersweet coming from D'Iberville. They'll probably win district this season, but an opportunity like this doesn't come around often – especially for a young coach.”
Patrick played quarterback at Union High School in North Mississippi before competing at East Central Community College and Belhaven. He is a graduate of Southern Miss.
As a high school quarterback, he ran an I-formation offense.
At West Harrison, he will install the same Wing-T offense that he directed at Pearl River Central and D'Iberville.
“I think the system is great for any school,” Patrick said. “I'm pretty much going to be traditional. The Wing-T worked at Pearl River Central when we had a small number of athletes. At D'Iberville, we had a lot of athletes. It worked in both places. It can work with a little number or a large number of athletes.”
It was under Collins' direction that Patrick perfected the scheme.
“The first thing I learned from Coach Collins is you can't always control talent, but you can always control work ethic and discipline,” he said. “He may not have the best athletes, but you can always outwork the other team.”
Collins sees Patrick as “the right man for the job.”
“I think it's going to be a great fit,” Collins said. “We sat down and talked about it and he told me his plan. His plan is solid. There's no doubt in my mind that he'll be successful."
West Harrison recently wrapped up spring practice, leaving a lot of work left to be done headed into the summer.
“We're already behind the eight ball. I missed the entire spring,” Patrick said. “(The players) can expect a tough, long summer. I don't know how the guys have been worked. I do know that we're going to work as hard as we can the next two months.”
