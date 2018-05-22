Jurors return verdict in doctor's trial involving overdose death of 3 Doors Down guitarist

FILE - In this May 17, 2005, file photo, 3 Doors Down member Matt Roberts arrives at the BMI Pop Music Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jurors have acquitted Alabama physician Dr. Richard Snellgrove, accused of prescribing drugs that killed a former guitarist for rock band 3 Doors Down. Court documents show the not guilty verdict was returned Monday, May 21, 2018. Matt Sayles, File AP Photo