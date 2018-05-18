A woman was attacked and killed by two pit bulls after opening the gate to this yard on Deidra Court, Gulfport police said Wednesday. Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove identified her as Georgia Morgan, 75, of Gulfport, on Thursday.
A woman was attacked and killed by two pit bulls after opening the gate to this yard on Deidra Court, Gulfport police said Wednesday. Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove identified her as Georgia Morgan, 75, of Gulfport, on Thursday. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
A woman was attacked and killed by two pit bulls after opening the gate to this yard on Deidra Court, Gulfport police said Wednesday. Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove identified her as Georgia Morgan, 75, of Gulfport, on Thursday. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Latest News

Pit bulls that killed 'the can lady' in Gulfport were put down, police say

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

May 18, 2018 12:50 PM

Gulfport

The pit bulls that mauled to death an elderly woman known as "the can lady" have been put down, police said.

The dogs attacked 75-year-old Georgia Morgan on Wednesday when she opened a gate to a fenced yard on Deidra Court. Residents in the Orange Grove neighborhood called Morgan "the can lady" because she walked every day and collected cans to sell.

Emily Craft, the dogs' owner, turned them over to animal control officers. They, in turn, brought them to the Human Society of South Mississippi, Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said Friday.

The dogs had been involved in other complaints, Fulks said, adding that animals with aggressive tendencies cannot be adopted out.

One of the pit bulls had attacked another dog before they killed Morgan, he said.

One of Craft's dogs, named Cash, reportedly had gone in a neighbor's yard and attacked a Labrador retriever in July.

Diana Jones told the Sun Herald she filed a complaint regarding her Lab on Wednesday after hearing about the pit bulls and Morgan's death.

Police arrested Craft, 32, later Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of dog at large and vicious animal.

Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Biloxi resident Martha Broussard describes how a dog that was staying at her home attacked brothers Bentley Fontan, 5, and Jaxon Ronsonet, 15, on November 10, 2016. Ronsonet's injuries were so serious that he had to be lifted to Ochsner Medical Ce Amanda McCoySun Herald



  Comments  