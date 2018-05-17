South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Richie Orlando Evans, 43, was arrested by MDOC on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, on a parole warrant on a grand larceny conviction.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Anthony Kemon Devon Davis, 23, was arrested by Gulfport Police on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, on five counts of touching of a child for lustful purposes.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Clayton Daniel Mizell, 28, was arrested by Gulfport Police on Wednesday, May 15, 2018, on a charge of possession of meth and a misdemeanor charge of posses.ion of paraphernalia.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Chamara Shekia Lee, 33, was arrested by MDOC on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, on a probation warrant on a false pretenses conviction.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Samuel Carl Robinson, 54, was arrested by Long Beach Police on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, on a hold for Bartholomew County (Illinois) Sheriff's Office on a charge of child neglect.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Robert Andrew Richey, 23, was arrested by Biloxi Police on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, on a hold for Jackson County on a controlled substance charge and misdemeanor charges of simple domestic assault and possession of paraphernalia.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Vanessa Tatsch Seymour, 44, was arrested by MDOC on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, on probation warrants on two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Mindi Ladonna Saucier, 38, was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and sell/barter/transfer/manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance; and misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and contempt of court/failure to appear.
Hancock County Adult Detention Center
Carl Frederick Wilson Jr., 29, was arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, on a charge of aggravated domestic assault and a misdemeanor charge of DUI first offense.
Hancock County Adult Detention Center
Charleston Eric Robinson, 33, was arrested by Pascagoula Police on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, on a charge of receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor charge of careless driving.
Jackson County Adult Detention Center
Zachary Marquis Williams, 37, was arrested by Ocean Springs Police on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, on a charge of malicious mischief.
Jackson County Sheriff's Department
Aaron Thomas Ishee, 29, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Jackson County Adult Detention Center
Christopher Shawn Judd, 32, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, on an order to return to court on an auto burglary charge.
Jackson County Adult Detention Center
Humbert Clayton Robinson Jr., 34, was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, on an NCIC hit.
Jackson County Adult Detention Center
Travon Douglas Travis, 25, was arrested by MDOC on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, on an intensive supervision order on a conviction of possession of a controlled substance.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Comments