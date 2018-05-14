She dropped her child off with the babysitter and never returned, Biloxi cops say

Biloxi police are asking for the public's help in locating 26-year-old Ana Gabriel Diaz-Hernandez.
Diaz-Hernandez dropped her 1-year-old daughter with their babysitter about 5 p.m. May 4, Officer Kit Manning said.
After the mother hadn't returned in six days, the babysitter contacted police because she was going to leave the girl with Diaz-Hernandez's sister, Manning said.
He said the baby has been placed with an aunt by the Child Protective Services.
Diaz-Hernandez is described as being 5-foot-3 and 215 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, Manning at 228-702- 3059, or the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
