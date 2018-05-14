Tyler Keenan runs the basepaths for Ole Miss Baseball against Auburn in Game 3 of the series in Oxford-University Stadium in Oxford, MS on May 12th, 2018. Keenan was named SEC Player of the Week for his efforts.
Ole Miss moves up in baseball national polls after sweep against Auburn in SEC action

By Kate Magandy

kmagandy@sunherald.com

May 14, 2018 12:49 PM

Ole Miss picked off Auburn over the weekend with a Southeastern Conference sweep of the Tigers, but the Rebels will have to be on their toes this weekend and not let Alabama sneak by them in a series at Tuscaloosa.

The Rebels defeated Auburn in Oxford and are just a game behind Arkansas in the SEC West. Ole Miss (16-11, 39-3) travels to Alabama for the final conference series of the regular season. Tyler Keenan, who was 5-for-9 over the week with a .556 average and four runs scored, was named SEC Player of the Week, the only freshman to pick up the honor in the SEC this season.

D1Baseball.com has Ole Miss at No. 5 this week after the Auburn sweep, while Southern Miss slid out of the Top 10 to No. 14 after dropping two games to Louisiana Tech at home.

Southern Miss is No. 18 this week in the Baseball America poll, while Ole Miss remains in the Top 10 with a No. 4 ranking. Baseball America also projects the Golden Eagles as a Conference USA regular season title winner, but has fallen out of the running for an NCAA Regional. The College Baseball Writers have Ole Miss No. 8 and Southern Miss No. 9 this week, as does ESPN/USA Today. Collegiate Baseball has Ole Miss at No. 10 and Southern Miss at No. 13 after the weekend series.

Mississippi State dropped a pair of games in a conference series at Kentucky over the weekend.

Jake Mangum of Mississippi State is a Ferriss Trophy finalist, along with Nick Sandlin and Luke Reynolds of Southern Miss, Ryan Olenek of Ole Miss and Zack Shannon of Delta State. The winner will be announced May 21 at a luncheon held at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in Jackson.

Kate Magandy can be reached at 228-896-2344 or @kmagandy

SEC standings

East Division

Conf

All

Florida

20-7

41-12

Georgia

16-11

35-16

South Carolina

15-12

30-21

Kentucky

13-14

33-18

Vanderbilt

12-14

26-24

Tennessee

11-15

28-24

Missouri

10-17

31-20





West Division

Conf.

All

Arkansas

17-10

36-15

Ole Miss

16-11

39-13

LSU

14-13

31-21

Auburn

13-14

35-17

Texas A&M

12-15

34-17

Mississippi State

12-15

28-24

Alabama

7-20

26-27

C-USA standings





Conf.

All

Southern Miss

20-6

36-14

Florida Atlantic

17-8-1

34-15-1

Louisiana Tech

18-9

35-18

Charlotte

16-11

30-20

UTSA

14-12

28-21

FIU

14-12

25-25

UAB

12-15

20-28

Rice

11-14-2

23-27-2

WKU

11-16

21-29

Middle Tennessee

10-16-1

25-25-1

Marshall

7-19

19-28

Old Dominion

7-19

15-33

