Ole Miss moves up in baseball national polls after sweep against Auburn in SEC action

Ole Miss picked off Auburn over the weekend with a Southeastern Conference sweep of the Tigers, but the Rebels will have to be on their toes this weekend and not let Alabama sneak by them in a series at Tuscaloosa.
The Rebels defeated Auburn in Oxford and are just a game behind Arkansas in the SEC West. Ole Miss (16-11, 39-3) travels to Alabama for the final conference series of the regular season. Tyler Keenan, who was 5-for-9 over the week with a .556 average and four runs scored, was named SEC Player of the Week, the only freshman to pick up the honor in the SEC this season.
D1Baseball.com has Ole Miss at No. 5 this week after the Auburn sweep, while Southern Miss slid out of the Top 10 to No. 14 after dropping two games to Louisiana Tech at home.
Southern Miss is No. 18 this week in the Baseball America poll, while Ole Miss remains in the Top 10 with a No. 4 ranking. Baseball America also projects the Golden Eagles as a Conference USA regular season title winner, but has fallen out of the running for an NCAA Regional. The College Baseball Writers have Ole Miss No. 8 and Southern Miss No. 9 this week, as does ESPN/USA Today. Collegiate Baseball has Ole Miss at No. 10 and Southern Miss at No. 13 after the weekend series.
Mississippi State dropped a pair of games in a conference series at Kentucky over the weekend.
Jake Mangum of Mississippi State is a Ferriss Trophy finalist, along with Nick Sandlin and Luke Reynolds of Southern Miss, Ryan Olenek of Ole Miss and Zack Shannon of Delta State. The winner will be announced May 21 at a luncheon held at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in Jackson.
SEC standings
East Division
Conf
All
Florida
20-7
41-12
Georgia
16-11
35-16
South Carolina
15-12
30-21
Kentucky
13-14
33-18
Vanderbilt
12-14
26-24
Tennessee
11-15
28-24
Missouri
|10-17
31-20
West Division
Conf.
All
Arkansas
17-10
36-15
Ole Miss
16-11
39-13
LSU
14-13
31-21
Auburn
13-14
35-17
Texas A&M
12-15
34-17
Mississippi State
12-15
28-24
Alabama
7-20
26-27
C-USA standings
Conf.
All
Southern Miss
20-6
36-14
Florida Atlantic
17-8-1
34-15-1
Louisiana Tech
18-9
35-18
Charlotte
16-11
30-20
UTSA
14-12
28-21
FIU
14-12
25-25
UAB
12-15
20-28
Rice
11-14-2
23-27-2
WKU
11-16
21-29
Middle Tennessee
10-16-1
25-25-1
Marshall
7-19
19-28
Old Dominion
7-19
15-33
