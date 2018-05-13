Coast senior left school to battle life-threatening eating disorder. She came back fighting.

SHARE COPY LINK Caroline Rutland is graduating from St. Patrick High School with honors. Her achievement is even more impressive considering she developed an eating disorder in 10th grade that. She plans to attend William Carey University and major in psychology. Amanda McCoy

Caroline Rutland is graduating from St. Patrick High School with honors. Her achievement is even more impressive considering she developed an eating disorder in 10th grade that. She plans to attend William Carey University and major in psychology. Amanda McCoy