They're coming for you, South Mississippi: How to fight the gnats

In the spring and summer battle for Florida's beaches and swamps, the tiny sand gnat has no equal. This sand fly, also known as sand gnat, no-see-ums and punkies, shown in a file photo, is mainly an afternoon predator seen around inland Florida and, in addition to the scraps they commonly feed on at the beaches, they appear to have placed a new item on their menus. J.F. BUTLER UNIV OF FLORIDA VIA TAMPA TIBUNE