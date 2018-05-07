A teen from North Mississippi robbed a Subway at gunpoint, Gulfport police say

A teenager from Greenwood used a handgun to rob a Subway in the Orange Grove community, police said.
No one was injured in the holdup about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday at the restaurant off U.S. 49 and Dedeaux Road, Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
The teen used a gun to make a store clerk give him all the money in the register, Fulks said, then fled in a Chevrolet Impala.
Patrol officers stopped a Chevrolet Impala late Thursday night and arrested the driver, 18-year-old Kelton Lakarris Osborne of Greenwood, on a charge of armed robbery.
Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set a $200,000 bond and Osbourne was booked at the Harrison County jail early Friday morning.
While Osbourne was still behind bars on Monday, D'Iberville Police arrested him on a misdemeanor shoplifting charge from a theft that allegedly occurred before the robbery. That added another $1,000 to his bond.
Details of the shoplifting weren't immediately available.
