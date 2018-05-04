Man suspected in machete attack found naked when Biloxi police arrive

A man opened his apartment door when he heard someone outside and was attacked by an acquaintance with a machete, police say.
The wounded man, who called 911 about 5:51 a.m. Friday, told police he injured his hand trying to deflect a blow when the man attacked, but he was able to get back into his apartment, Police Maj. Christopher De Back said.
Police arrived at Palm Isle Apartments on Eisenhower Drive and found Telly Savalas Dixon naked, but he didn't have a machete in his hands, De Back said.
Officers found the machete sticking in the ground and Dixon's clothes nearby, he said.
Dixon and the wounded man don't know each other well, De Back said. Dixon had previously lived at the apartments and the victim recognized Dixon from seeing him around the complex, he said.
"He did not target him, but we don't know why this happened," De Back said. "We have no idea right now."
Dixon reportedly became violent toward officers who tried to arrest him and assaulted them as well.
The initial victim, a man in his 50s, and the two officers were taken to a hospital for treatment. Their injuries were not believed to be serious.
Dixon was not injured, De Back said.
Police arrested him on one count of aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault on an officer. Both charges are felonies. Dixon was being held at the Harrison County jail.
Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set bonds that total $200,000.
Police want to hear from anyone with information. De Back said it's not clear at this time why the attack occurred or why Dixon was naked when officers found him.
You can call the Biloxi Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112 or Police Dispatch at 228-392-0641, or email the Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
Or give an anonymous tip to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com
